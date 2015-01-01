पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BMW बनी कचरा गाड़ी:रांची के प्रिंस 90 लाख की कार में उठा रहे हैं गली का कचरा

रांची7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार में गली का कूड़ा उठा कर रखवाते प्रिंस।
  • एक साल पहले अपनी पिता को गिफ्ट किए थे कार

रांची के प्रिंस श्रीवास्तव ने डेढ़ साल पहले रांची के शोरूम से 90 लाख रुपए की BMW कार खरीदी थी। उन्होंने ये कार एक साल पहले खरीद कर अपने पिता को गिफ्ट किए थे। लेकिन, अब वो इस कार की सर्विस से इतने तंग आ गए कि इससे कूड़ा ढो रहे हैं। वे न केवल रांची की गलियों से इन कार से कूड़ा उठा रहे हैं बल्कि वे इसकी वीडियो बना कर सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी कर रहे हैं।

सर्विस से हो गए थे परेशान
प्रिंस बताते हैं कि वो इसकी सर्विस स्टेशन के मैनेजमेंट से परेशान हो गए थे। वे जब कार खरीद रहे थे तब उन्हें बताया गया था कि कार में किसी प्रकार की तकनीकी खामी होने पर उन्हें परेशान नहीं होना पड़ेगा। हर प्रकार की सुविधा उन्हें यहां दी जाएगी। लेकिन अभी उनकी परेशानी का आलम ये है कि डेढ़ साल में एक साल से कार सर्विस सेंटर में ही

10वें दिन ब्लास्ट कर गया चक्का
प्रिंस ने बताया कि कार खरीदने के 10वें दिन ही चक्का ब्लास्ट कर गया। 20वें दिन दूसरा ब्लास्ट कर गया और रिप्लेस करने की जगह वे स्टेपनी इस्तेमाल करने के लिए बोले। इसके कारण गाड़ी एक्सल बेंड हो गया। इसे भी इंश्योरेंस की जगह अपने पैसे बनाना पड़ा। इसके अलावा भी कई परेशानी उन्हें हुई है।

