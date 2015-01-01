पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिम्स के डायरेक्टर को अभी नहीं मिलेगा बंगला:रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में रह रहें हैं कैदी, रोजाना 400 रुपए देकर गेस्ट हाउस में रहेंगे रिम्स के डायरेक्टर

रांची14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डायरेक्टर कामेश्वर प्रसाद को पदभार सौंपती प्रभारी निदेशक मंजू गाड़ी
  • रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में अभी चारा घोटाला के सजायाफ्ता लालू प्रसाद यादव रह रहे हैं
  • कोविड के प्रकोप से बचाने के लिए लालू यादव को रिम्स के पेइंग वार्ड से केली बंगला में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है

रिम्स के नए डायरेक्टर कामेश्वर प्रसाद ने रविवार को पदभार ग्रहण किया। प्रभारी निदेशक डॉ मंजू गाड़ी ने उन्हें पदभार सौेपा। मौके पर फूल माला देकर उनका स्वागत किया गया। इस दौरान अधीक्षक डॉ विवेक कश्यप भी मौजूद रहे। इसके बाद उन्हें मोरहाबादी के स्टेट गेस्ट हाउस भेज दिया गया। फिलहाल वे वहीं रहेंगे। रिम्स डायरेक्टर के बंगले में अभी चारा घोटाला के सजायाफ्ता लालू प्रसाद यादव रह रहे हैं। कोविड के प्रकोप से बचाने के लिए लालू यादव को रिम्स के पेइंग वार्ड से केली बंगला में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।
एक दिन का चार सौ रुपए चुकाएंगे किराया
रिम्स अधीक्षक विवेक कश्यप ने बताया कि फिलहाल उनके ठहरने की व्यवस्था वहीं की गई है। वे वहीं से रिम्स का कामकाज देखेंगे। आगे क्या करना है इस पर विचार किया जा रहा है। रिम्स डायरेक्टर को स्टेट गेस्ट हाउस में ठहरने के लिए एक दिन का चार सौ रुपए किराया चुकाना होगा। जबकि रिम्स परिसर में ही डायरेक्टर के लिए आलीशान बंगला है। इसका उन्हें एक रुपए किराया नहीं चुकाना होता है।

एम्स की तर्ज पर करेंगे रिम्स का विकास
पद्मश्री पुरस्कार से सम्मानित डॉ कामेश्वर प्रसाद लंबे समय तक एम्स नई दिल्ली में न्यूरोलॉजी विभाग के एचओडी के पद पर काम किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि क्योंकि वे लंबे समय तक एम्स में काम किए हैं तो उन्हें वहां का अनुभव है। वे कोशिश करेंगे कि रिम्स का विकास भी एम्स की तरह ही करें।

