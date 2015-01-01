पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मृतिशेष:स्कूल-कॉलजों में संथाली भाषा की पढ़ाई प्रो. दिगंबर हांसदा की देन

रांची19 मिनट पहले
प्रो. दिगंबर हांसदा सफेद कुर्ते में
  • झारखंड के साथ प. बंगाल व ओडिशा में असदिवासी उत्थान के वाहक को विशेष श्रद्धांजलि

संथाली भाषा व साहित्य को नई पहचान दिलाने वाले पद्मश्री प्रो. दिगंबर हांसदा का 81 वर्ष की उम्र में जमशेदपुर के करनडीह स्थित आवास पर गुरुवार को निधन हो गया। दिगंबर हांसदा ने आदिवासियों के सामाजिक व आर्थिक उत्थान के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल व ओडिशा में भी काम किया। कई बेहतरीन साहित्य की रचना कर समाज को नई दिशा प्रदान की। केंद्र सरकार के आदिवासी अनुसंधान संस्थान और साहित्य अकादमी के सदस्य रहे।

पढ़ाई का जज्बा ऐसा कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद भी कॉलेज में संथाली की कक्षाएं लेने रोज जाते

पद्मश्री दिगंबर हांसदा से मेरी मुलाकात बहूबाजार, रांची स्थित एचपीडीसी सभागार में अाठ सालों पहले अक्टूबर 2012 में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान हुई थी। उनसे बातचीत कर यही जाना कि वे बेहद सरल व मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व के धनी थे। कहते थे- सभी को अच्छी किताबें लिखनी चाहिए। किताबों से समाज के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को लाभ होता है। हमें समाज और शिक्षा के विकास में सार्थक योगदान देना चाहिए। साहित्य के क्षेत्र में भी प्राे. हांसदा का अविस्मरणीय योगदान रहा है।

उनकी प्रमुख कृतियों में “सरना गद्य-पद्य संग्रह’, ‘संथाली लोककथा संग्रह’, ‘भारोतेर लौकिक देव देवी’, ‘गंगमाला’, ‘संथालों का गोत्र’ हैं। जीवन के अंतिम समय तक उनकी कलम बिना थके चलती रही। पढ़ाने का जज्बा एेसा था कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद भी छात्रों को संथाली भाषा की पढ़ाई कराने रोज कॉलेज जाते रहे। उन्होंने भारतीय संविधान का भी अनुवाद संथाली भाषा की ओलचिकी लिपि में किया। स्कूल-कॉलेज की पुस्तकों में संथाली भाषा को जुड़वाने का श्रेय भी प्रो. दिगंबर हांसदा को ही है।

प्रो. हांसदा हमेशा कहा करते थे- हर व्यक्ति समाज का पथ प्रदर्शक है। जैसा फसल बोएंगे, वैसा ही काटेंगे, इसलिए अपनी मातृभाषा में ज्यादा से ज्यादा रचना करें। आने वाली युवा पीढ़ी के लिए रोल मॉडल बनें। उन्हें झारखंड की आबो हवा, वन, पहाड़, भाषा-साहित्य-संस्कृति से बेहद लगाव था।

