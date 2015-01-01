पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोर्ट के आदेश का पालन:जनता का कॉल, जीत पर भी पार्टियों ने मेन रोड में नहीं निकाला जुलूस, धर्मकोड समर्थकों का टेस्ट आज

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • जुलूस नहीं निकला, ट्रैफिक रहा स्मूथ, आज आदिवासी संगठनों की बारी

चुनाव नतीजे के बाद राजनीतिक दलों ने संयम दिखा दिया। दुमका और बेरमो से विजय के बाद कांग्रेस तो मेन रोड में नहीं उतरी। पार्टी कार्यालय में ही जश्न मना। झामुमो का जश्न नाम मात्र का रहा। पांच लोग अलबर्ट एक्का पहुंचे। दो-चार लोगों को मेन रोड से बुलाया। फोटो खिंचवाया, मिठाईयां खाकर और खिलाकर निकल गए। यातायात पूरी तरह से सामान्य रही। जनता के कॉल का असर मेन रोड में दिखा। राजनीतिक पार्टियों द्वारा विजय जुलूस निकालने की आशंका को देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए थे।

डीएसपी रैंक के अधिकारी लगातार ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था पर नजर रख रहे थे। सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा था कि लोगों को किसी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी ना हो। अलबर्ट एक्का चौक पर फोर्स की तैनाती थी। थाना की पेट्रोलिंग गाड़ी भी अलबर्ट एक्का चौक और आसपास के इलाकों में गश्त लगा रही थी। पल-पल की जानकारी वरीय अधिकारियों को दे रहे थे। पुलिसकर्मियों को सख्त हिदायत थी कि किसी भी राजनीतिक पार्टी द्वारा जुलूस की शक्ल में भीड़ पहुंचता है और कोरोना महामारी को लेकर राज्य सरकार की गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन होता है तो तुरंत उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करें।

एसडीओ ने किसी को नहीं दी थी जुलूस निकालने की इजाजत

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मुख्य सचिव द्वारा जारी निर्देश के तहत किसी प्रकार की रैली, धरना-प्रदर्शन आदि की अनुमति नहीं दी जानी है। एसडीओ ने भी विजय जुलूस निकालने या अन्य किसी भी तरह के कार्यक्रम जिससे भीड़ लगे की आशंका थी, उसकी इजाजत नहीं दी थी। हाईकोर्ट की ओर से मेन रोड में किसी प्रकार का रैली व जुलूस निकालने पर पूरी तरह से रोक पूर्व में ही लगाई जा चुकी है।

आज धर्मकोड का प्रस्ताव होगा पास, विरोध में सड़क पर उतरेंगे

राजनीतिक दलों ने तो संयम दिखा दिया। अब बारी और परीक्षा आदिवासी संगठनों की है। 11 नवंबर को विधानसभा से सरना/आदिवासी धर्मकोड प्रस्ताव पास होने के बाद आदिवासी संगठनों ने जश्न और विरोध करने का निर्णय लिया है। कई संगठनों ने सड़क पर उतरकर जश्न मनाने और विरोध करने का निर्णय लिया है। कुछ संगठन मेन रोड में उतरने की घोषणा की है।
इन इलाकों में आदिवासी संगठन ढोल और नगाड़े के साथ निकलेंगे

केंद्रीय सरना समिति सिरोम टोली से अलबर्ट एक्का चौक तक सड़क पर ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ उतरेगी। भारतीय आदिवासी विकास परिषद, आदिवासी जनपरिषद, राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी धर्म समन्वय समिति, आदिवासी संयुक्त मोर्चा के लोग मेन रोड में जुलूस निकालेंगे। राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी समाज सरना धर्म रक्षा अभियान और केंद्रीय सरना समिति फूलचंद तिर्की गुट झारखंड प्रस्ताव के विरोध में सड़क पर उतरेगी।

