रांची में मौसम:आज छाएंगे  बादल, कल से होगी बूंदाबादी, अगले 4 दिनों तक ऐसा ही बना रहेगा मौसम

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र रांची के मुताबिक तीन दिनों के बाद तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। (फाइल)
  • सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार की बढ़ सकती है शिकायत

रांची में मौसम ने करवट लेना शुरू कर दिया है। शनिवार की सुबह आंशिक बादल और कोहरे के साथ हुई। मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि रविवार को रांची समेत झारखंड के कुछ इलाकों में हल्की बूंदाबादी के आसार हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 17 दिसंबर तक मौसम के इसी तरह बने रहने के आसार हैं। बादल छटने के बाद ठंड में अचानक तेजी भी आएगी।

अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण जम्मू कश्मीर, उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल में बर्फबारी होगी। कुछ इलाकों में इसकी शुरुआत हो भी गई है।अगले दो से तीन दिनों में इसका प्रभाव झारखंड व बिहार में देखने को मिलेगा। वहां से आने वाली ठंडी हवा यहां ठंड बढ़ाएगी।

सामान्य बना रहेगा तापमान
अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि तापमान फिलहाल ज्यादा का बदलाव नहीं आएगा। शुक्रवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 12.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 26.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने के आसार हैं। वहीं अगले तीन दिनों की बात करें तो अधिकतम तापमान औसतन 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस बने रहने की संभावना है।
ऐसे मौसम में क्या न करें
सदर अस्पताल रांची के उपाधीक्षक डॉ. एस मंडल ने बताया कि ऐसे मौसम में वायरल के वायरस ज्यादा एक्टिव हो जाते हैं। ऐसे सर्दी, खासी और बुखार की संभावना बड़ जाती है। इसलिए ठंढ से बचना चाहिए। अगर बारिश हो रही है तो किसी भी सूरत में उसमें भींगना नहीं चाहिए।

क्या करें
उन्होंने बताया कि हर बुखार और सर्दी-खांसी कोविड ही नहीं है। इसके साथ ही इस मौसम में फेफड़े की समस्या वाले की भी परेशानी बढ़ जाती है। साथ ही बच्चों में निमोनिया की शिकायत भी बढ़ जाती है। इसलिए घबराने के बजाए गर्म खाने का सेवन करना चाहिए। नियमित तौर पर हाथ धोते रहना चाहिए।

