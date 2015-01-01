पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची DC का आदेश:बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों का होगा कोविड टेस्ट; जिस दुकान पर नियम का उल्लंघन होगा, उसके सभी कर्मचारियों की होगी जांच

रांची19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते रांची DC छवि रंजन।
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के रोकथाम के लिए DC ने विभिन्न कोषांगों के अधिकारियों के साथ की बैठक

रांची में अब बिना मास्क के नजर आए तो जिला प्रशासन की टीम पकड़ कर आपकी कोविड जांच कराएगी। इसके लिए चर्च कांप्लेक्स (सैनिक मार्केट) और खादगढ़ा बस स्टैंड में स्टेटिक टेस्टिंग सेंटर लगाए जाएंगे। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण का उल्लंघन करने वाले दुकान और प्रतिष्ठानों के सभी कर्मियों की पहली कोविड टेस्ट होगी। उनकी रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही उन्हें दुकान खोलने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। कोविड संक्रमण के रोकथाम को लेकर सोमवार को DC ने समीक्षा बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया।

SDO को अधिकारियों के साथ करनी होगी बैठक

टेस्टिंग सेल के प्रभारी को DC ने कोविड-19 के लिए सभी तरह किए जा रहे टेस्ट की मॉनीटरिंग करते हुए टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने रैपिड एंटीजन और RTPCR टेस्ट के रेशियो को मेंटेन करने का भी निर्देश दिया। साथ ही अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी रांची, सदर को कोर टीम के साथ समय-समय पर समीक्षा करने का निर्देश दिया है।

पारा मेडिकल कर्मियों को ट्रेनिंग देने का निर्देश
सिविल सर्जन रांची से बैठक के दौरान DC ने कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के लिए उपलब्ध बेड की संख्या, ICU, वेंटीलेटर की जानकारी ली। साथ ही इसकी संख्या बढ़ाने को लेकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। सभी कोविड केयर सेंटर में लॉजिस्टिक की उपलब्धता के बारे में जानकारी ली। सिविल सर्जन रांची को उपायुक्त ने पारा मेडिकल कर्मियों की ट्रेनिंग, एनेस्थियोलॉजिस्ट की उपलब्धा आदि को लेकर दो महीने का प्लान देने का निर्देश दिया।

