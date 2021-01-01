पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:24 में से 8 घंटे बंद रहता है रेलवे फाटक, चुटिया-केतारी बगान में बनेंगे 2 ओवरब्रिज; सरकार के पैसे देते ही रेलवे तुरंंत इसका टेंडर निकालेगी

रांची3 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • राेज 45 ट्रेन गुजरती है, एक ट्रेन के गुजरने में 10 मिनट बंद रहता है फाटक
  • डीआरएम ने बताया कि दाेनाें ब्रिज के लिए राज्य सरकार काे 10-10 कराेड़ देने हैं

रेल मंत्रालय ने राजधानी के केतारी बागान और चुटिया पावर हाउस के पास रेलवे ओवरब्रिज बनाने की मंजूरी दे दी है। यह ब्रिज रेलवे और राज्य सरकार मिलकर बनाएगी। यह जानकारी डीआरएम नीरज अंबष्ठ ने सांसद संजय सेठ काे दी। सांसद साेमवार काे हटिया रेलवे स्टेशन पर लिफ्ट का उद्घाटन करने गए थे। डीआरएम ने बताया कि दाेनाें ब्रिज के लिए राज्य सरकार काे 10-10 कराेड़ देने हैं।

सरकार के पैसे देते ही रेलवे तुरंंत इसका टेंडर निकाल देगी। दाेनाें ओवरब्रिज बनने से 50 हजार लाेगाें काे फायदा हाेगा। यहां से राेजाना 45 ट्रेन-मालगाड़ियां गुजरती हैं। एक ट्रेन के गुजरने में औसतन 10 मिनट फाटक बंद रहता है। यानी राेजाना 24 घंटे में से करीब 8 घंटे फाटक बंद रहता है। इससे दाेनाें ओर गाड़ियाें की लंबी कतार लग जाती है। ब्रिज बन जाने से इनकी परेशानी खत्म हाे जाएगी।

10 ट्रेनाें का प्रस्ताव भेजा, जल्द हाेगी घाेषणा

डीआरएम ने बताया कि 10 और ट्रेनाें काे चलाने का प्रस्ताव रेल मंत्रालय काे भेजा गया है। मंजूरी मिलते ही इन ट्रेनाें काे शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। ट्रेन परिचालन काे लेकर रांची डिवीजन ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

