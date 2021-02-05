पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:जल्द शुरू हो सकती है रांची-पुरी के लिए ट्रेन, रांची रेल मंडल ने 4 ट्रेनों को शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव हेडक्वार्टर भेजा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
रांची रेल मंडल के हटिया, रांची और मुरी रेलवे स्टेशनों से फिलहाल 39 जोड़ी ट्रेनों का परिचालन हो रहा है। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
रांची रेल मंडल के हटिया, रांची और मुरी रेलवे स्टेशनों से फिलहाल 39 जोड़ी ट्रेनों का परिचालन हो रहा है। (फाइल)

रांची से पुरी के लिए ट्रेन की शुरुआत जल्द हो सकती है। रांची रेल मंडल ने इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। इसके लिए रांची रेल मंडल की तरफ से दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे के हेडक्वार्टर में प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है। वहां से हरी झंडी मिलते ही इसे शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। अप्रैल के बाद इन ट्रेनों का परिचालन अभी तक शुरू नहीं हो पाया है।

रांची रेल मंडल के CPRO नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि हटिया-तपस्विनी एक्सप्रेस, कामख्या एक्सप्रेस, रांची-जयनगर एक्सप्रेस और रांची-भागलपुर एक्सप्रेस को शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव हेडक्वार्टर भेजा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि विभिन्न संगठनों की तरफ से लगातार इसकी मांग की जा रही थी। डिमांड के आधार पर ही प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है।

कब तक शुरू होने की है संभावना
इस सवाल पर नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि यह पूरी तरह से हेडक्वार्टर पर निर्भर करता है। केवल रांची रेल मंडल की तैयारियों के आधार पर ही इसे शुरू नहीं किया जा सकता है। जहां इन ट्रेनों का ठहराव होगा वहां की तैयारियों की भी समीक्षा की जाती है। सब कुछ सही रहने पर ही इसे शुरू करने की अनुमति मिलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जैसे ही इस संबंध में निर्देश आएगा ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा।

अभी रांची से पुरी के बीच नहीं है कोई सीधी ट्रेन
लॉकडाउन के बाद अभी तक रांची से पुरी की कोई सीधी ट्रेन नहीं है। एकमात्र ट्रेन जो भुवनेश्वर के लिए चल रही है वह दिल्ली-भुवनेश्वर राजधानी एक्सप्रेस है। इसके अलावा रांची-भागलुपर और रांची-जयनगर नॉर्थ बिहार के यात्रियों के लिए काफी अहम ट्रेन है। बड़ी संख्या में झारखंड-बिहार के लोग इससे यात्रा करते हैं। व्यापार के दृष्टिकोण से भी इन दोनों ट्रेनों को काफी अहम माना जाता है।

इन साप्ताहिक ट्रेनों में 800 से ज्यादा यात्री करते थे यात्रा
नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि ये साप्ताहिक ट्रेनें हैं। निर्देश के बाद तय किया जाएगा कि सप्ताह में कितने दिन तक इसका परिचालन करना है। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक कोई सप्ताह में दो दिन तो कई तीन चल रहीं थी। औसत 800 यात्री इन ट्रेनों से यात्रा करते थे। ट्रेन के बंद होने से इन्हें काफी परेशानी हो रही है।

66 ट्रेनों में 39 ट्रेनों का शुरू हुआ परिचालन
कोरोना काल से पहले रांची रेल मंडल के अंतर्गत 66 जोड़ी मेल-पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन होता था। हालात काबू में आने के बाद रांची रेल मंडल के हटिया, रांची और मुरी रेलवे स्टेशनों से फिलहाल 39 जोड़ी ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू हो सका है। इसमें 26 जोड़ी मेल-एक्सप्रेस और 13 जोड़ी पैसेंजर ट्रेनें शामिल हैं, जबकि 27 जोड़ी नियमित ट्रेनों का परिचालन अब तक शुरू नहीं हो पा रहा है। इनमें मुख्य रूप से रांची-नई दिल्ली स्वर्ण जयंती एक्सप्रेस, रांची-सासाराम इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, रांची-नयी दिल्ली संपर्क क्रांति, रांची-आरा एक्सप्रेस जैसी प्रमुख ट्रेनें शामिल हैं।

  • कॉपी लिंक
