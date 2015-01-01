पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून की मांग:BJP सांसद ने CM हेमंत को लिखा पत्र, कहा- बहनों-बेटियों को टारगेट करने वालों पर हो कार्रवाई

रांचीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांसद ने कहा कि लव जिहाद निश्चित रूप से सभ्य समाज के लिए बहुत ही घृणित कार्य है। (फाइल)
  • लव जिहाद के खिलाफ झारखंड में कठोर कानून बनाने की मांग की

मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश के बाद अब झारखंड में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने की मांग शुरू हो गई है। इस संबंध में रांची के सांसद संजय सेठ ने CM हेमंत सोरेन को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने कहा है कि झारखंड में लव जिहाद के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। अब तक सूबे की हजारों बहनें व बेटियां इसका शिकार हो चुकी हैं। पहले प्रेम, उसके बाद विवाह और फिर धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव।

सामाजिक कोढ़ बन रही है समस्या
भाजपा सांसद ने कहा कि यह समस्या अब सामाजिक कोढ़ बनती जा रही है। अपने पत्र में सासंद ने कहा है कि लव जिहाद निश्चित रूप से सभ्य समाज के लिए बहुत ही घृणित कार्य है। इससे समाज का ताना-बाना न सिर्फ टूटता है बल्कि सामाजिक सद्भाव बिगड़ता है और एक दूसरे की विश्वसनीयता भी खतरे में आ जाती है।

...ताकि बेटियों का भविष्य सुरक्षित हो सके
कई मामलों में पुलिस केस दर्ज हुआ और कई मामले पुलिस के सामने नहीं आ सके। इस प्रकरण में सबसे दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण यह है कि अपना नाम और अपनी पहचान छिपा कर बहनों-बेटियों के साथ विवाह किया जाता है।बाद में उन पर धर्म परिवर्तन का दबाव बनाया जाता है। जमशेदपुर, हजारीबाग, चतरा, रांची, दुमका, गिरिडीह, धनबाद सहित झारखंड के लगभग प्रत्येक जिले में ऐसे मामले देखने को मिलते हैं। इस मामले में यह आवश्यक है कि सरकारी स्तर पर कड़े कानूनी प्रावधान बनाए जाएं। ताकि हमारी बहन-बेटियां और उनका भविष्य दोनों सुरक्षित हो सके।

