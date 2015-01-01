पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उदासीनता:रांची में बढ़ता गया कोरोना, कम होते गए बचाव के उपाय, अब DC कर रहे हैं समीक्षा बैठक

रांची15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
22 दिनों में 20 लोगों की जान कोरोना से गई है। (फाइल)
  • एक महीने से रांची के किसी इलाके में न कांटैक्ट ट्रेसिंग हो रही है

रांची में कोरोना का कहर बदस्तूर जारी है। केवल नवंबर महीने में हर रोज औसतन 75 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो रहे हैं। 22 दिनों में 20 लोगों की जान कोरोना से गई है। इससे होने वाली मौत की दर 0.67 से बढ़कर 0.70 फीसदी तक पहुंच गई है। लेकिन प्रशासन के अधिकारी एक-एक कर हर एहतियात को बंद करते चले गए। अब जब राज्य में कोरोना के दूसरे लहर की बात शुरू हुई है तो इनकी नींद खुली है और तैयारियों की समीक्षा में जुटे हैं।

कागजों में रह गए आदेश
कोविड से बचाव के लिए जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से आदेश दिया गया था कि पॉजिटिव मरीजों के इलाके में कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग की जाएगी। उस इलाके को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा। इलाके तो छोड़िए जिस घर में लोग पॉजिटिव पाए जाते हैं उनके लोगों की जांच भी समय से प्रशासन की तरफ से नहीं कराया जा रहा है। सभी प्रकार की ट्रेसिंग लगभग बंद हैं। आदेश तो ये भी था कि डॉक्टर पेसेंट के घर जाएंगे लेकिन रांची में पेसेंट अगर अपने डॉक्टरों की सलाह न मानें तो उन्हें फिलहाल देखने वाला तक कोई नहीं है।

सभी आइसोलेशन सेंटर पर लटक गए ताले
रांची में कोरोना संक्रमितों की बेहतर देखभाल के लिए रिम्स और सदर अस्पताल को मिलाकर लगभग सात आइसोलेशन सेंटर बनाए गए थे। लेकिन पिछले एक महीने के अंतराल में रिम्स और सदर अस्पताल को छोड़ दें तो लगभग सभी पर ताला लटक गया। प्रशासन का तर्क ये है कि अब आइसोलेशन वार्ड में अब मरीज ही नहीं आ रहे हैं।

अधिकारियों की सुन लीजिए

रांची में कोविड की जिम्मेदारी मुख्य रूप से दो अधिकारी को दी गई है। विपिन बिहारी और सुधीर बारा को। दोनों से जब ये पूछा गया कि आखिरी बार रांची में कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग कब हुई है तब दोनों के पास इसके जवाब नहीं थे। विपिन बिहारी जो कोविड के ओएसडी हैं, उन्होंने बताया कि उनका काम बस चिट्ठी पतरी जारी करना है। सुधीर बारा ने बताया कि नवंबर में कितनी जांच हुई है वे ये बताने में असमर्थ हैं।

