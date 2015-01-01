पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने बढ़ाई चिंता:रांची आने वाली किसी ट्रेन में अगले तीन दिनों तक सीट नहीं, लेकिन यहां से खाली जा रहीं ट्रेनें

रांची17 मिनट पहले
रांची से 30 नवंबर तक अन्य राज्यों के लिए चलेंगी ट्रेनें।(फाइल)
  • इस बीच रांची DC ने अधिकारियों के साथ कोविड पर समीक्षा बैठक बुलाई है

रांची आने वाली ट्रेन या बस पूरी तरह फुल है। बसों में जहां सीट नहीं मिल रही। वहीं ट्रेन में वेटिंग 100 के पार है। यह स्थिति अगले तीन दिनों तक है। बस संचालक तो यहां बता रहे हैं की रांची आने वाली बसों में अगले तीन दिनों तक सीट नहीं है। बाहर से आने वाले यात्रियों की जांच नहीं होने के कारण जिला प्रशासन की चिंता बढ़ गई है। इसके मद्देनजर DC ने आपात बैठक बुलाई है। इसमें डीसी जिले में कोविड की तैयारियों को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक करेंगे।

जनरल में 400 से ज्यादा सीट खाली
रांची से बिहार जाने वाली ट्रेनों का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगा सकते हैं कि हटिया पूर्णिया कोट की जनरल बोगी में 400 सीटें खाली हैं। जबकि स्लीपर में 170 और थर्ड एसी में 85 सीटें खाली हैं। लगभग यही हाल हटिया-पटना, पटना-रांची स्पेशल ट्रेन की भी है। सभी ट्रेनों में अगले तीन दिनों तक सीट उपलब्ध हैं। केवल बिहार ही नहीं बंगाल जाने वाली ट्रेनें भी रांची से खाली जा रहीं हैं। जबकि पटना से रांची आने वाली ट्रेनों की बात करें तो पूर्णिया कोट से लेकर, इस्लामपुर-हटिया, पटना रांची, जयनगर-रांची किसी भी ट्रेन में सीट खाली नहीं है।

बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की नहीं हो रही जांच
राज्य में दोबारा से कोविड के मामले बढ़ने लगे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी यह मान रहा है कि लोगों के आने-जाने से इसमें और बढ़ोतरी होगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सचिव नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने भी इस बात को स्वीकार किया है कि जिस तरह से लोग अन्य राज्यों से झारखंड आ रहे हैं इससे कोरोना की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है। इसके बाद भी फिलहाल दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले लोगों के लिए न ही जांच की व्यवस्था है और न ही उन्हें क्वारैंटाइन किया जा रहा है।

