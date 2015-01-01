पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम का बच्चियों से वादा:तस्करों से मुक्त बच्चियों ने कहा- पढ़ना चाहती हूं, सीएम ने दिया आश्वासन आपका बड़ा भाई सरकार चला रहा निश्चिंत रहें

रांची6 मिनट पहले
बच्ची से बात करते सीएम
  • मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने शनिवार को अपने आवास पर तस्करों के चंगुल से मुक्त कराकर झारखंड लाई बच्चियों से मुलाकात की
  • 44 बच्चों को दिल्ली से एयरलिफ्ट करा के झारखंड लाया गया है।

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने शनिवार को अपने आवास पर तस्करों के चंगुल से मुक्त कराकर झारखंड लाई गई बच्चियों से मुलाकात की। इनमें ज्यादातर बच्चियों को तस्करों ने झारखंड से दिल्ली ले जाकर बेच दिया था, जहां इनसे दाई का काम कराया जाता था। मुलाकात के दौरान बच्चियों ने मुख्यमंत्री से कहा कि वे अब वापस घर नहीं जाना चाहते हैं। घर जाएंगे तब गरीबी और नक्सली उनका शोषण करेंगे। बाहर रहे तब तस्कर। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि अब आपको घबराने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है। आपका भाई सरकार चला रहा है। आपका पूरा ख्याल रखा जाएगा।

बालिग को काम नाबालिग को दो हजार रुपए मिलेंगे
इस दौरान बच्चों को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने कहा कि जो बच्चे अभी नाबालिग हैं उन्हें बालिग होने तक प्रति माह दो हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे। ऐसे बच्चे जो बालिग हो गए हैं उन्हें सरकार की तरफ से काम दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वे गरीबी देखे हैं। गांव देखे हैं। खेती देखी है और गरीबी को पीड़ा को अच्छे से समझते हैं उन्होंने कहा कि जो बच्चे पढ़ना चाहते हैं उन्हें आगे की शिक्षा देने में सरकार मदद करेगी और जो बच्चे काम करना या घर जाना चाहते हैं उन्हें सरकार घर तक पहुंचाएगी।

44 बच्चों को एयरलिफ्ट करा के लाया गया है
झारखं के अलग-अलग जिलों से तस्करी कर दिल्ली एनसीआर में बेचे गए 66 बच्चों को विभिन्न तस्करों से मुक्त कराया गया थाये बच्चे पिछले एक साल से ज्यादा समय से दिल्ली के विभि्न बालगृह में रह रहे थे। राज्य सरकार की मदद से फिलहाल 44 बच्चों को दिल्ली से एयरलिफ्ट करा के झारखंड लाया गया है। सरकार अब इन बच्चों की काउंसिलिंग कर के इनकी इच्छा के मुताबिक इन्हें शिक्षा देने, घर पहुंचाने और रोजगार से जोड़ने का काम करेगी।

पढाने का लालच देकर दाई बना दिया
मुख्यमंत्री आवास में उपस्थित 42 बच्चियों में एक प्रीति(बदला हुआ नाम) भी शामिल थी। प्रीति ने बताया कि वह दुमका के एक गांव की रहने वाली है। उनके माता-पिता का निधन हो गया है। तीन साल पहले तस्कर ने उसे उसकी बहन से पढ़ाने का लालच देकर दिल्ली ले गया और वहां उसे बेच दिया गया। निशा (बदला हुआ नाम) ने बताया कि काम दिलाने के नाम पर उसे दिल्ली के एक घर में बेच दिया गया था जहां उसे रोज यातनाएं दी जाती थी। उसने बताया कि वह सही से हिन्दी बोलना भी नहीं जानती है। वो झारखंड में रहना चाहती है।

