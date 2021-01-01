पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बजट में रांची रेलवे:रांची, हटिया रेलवे काॅलाेनी में बनेंगे 159 आवास, 50 बेड का अस्पताल; एचईसी में रेलवे ओवरब्रिज भी बनेगा

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे कर्मियों के लिए आवास और 50 बेड का अस्पताल बनेगा
  • पैसे की कमी के कारण 2 साल से बंद था रांची रेलवे कॉलोनी का प्रोजेक्ट

आम बजट में इस बार रांची रेलवे काे भी सौगात मिली हैं। रांची और हटिया में पैसाें की कमी के कारण अटकी काॅलाेनी का निर्माण अब पूरा हाेगा। इससे 159 रेलकर्मियों काे न केवल आवास मिलेगा, बल्कि आसपास के क्षेत्र का विकास भी हाेगा। रांची रेलवे काॅलाेनी में दाे आठ मंजिला इमारत तथा हटिया में ऐसे तीन इमारत बनेंगी। हटिया में एक 50 बेड का अस्पताल भी बनेगा।

एचईसी-हटिया क्रॉसिंग पर बनेगा आरओबी

प्राेजेक्ट भवन से हटिया जाने वाली सड़क पर स्थित रेल फाटक पर नया रेलवे ओवरब्रिज बनेगा। रांची से हटिया के लिए अब ट्रेनाें की संख्या काफी बढ़ गई है, ऐसे में प्राेजेक्ट भवन से हटिया जाने वाले लाेगाें काे रेलफाटक पर काफी इंतजार करना पड़ता था, अब यहां ओवरब्रिज बनेगा जिससे काफी राहत मिलेगी।

बजट में यह भी

  • रामगढ़ में रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज बनाने की स्वीकृति
  • मुरी-बरकाकाना दोहरीकरण 58 किमी और नामकुम-कांड्रा नई लाइन के सर्वे काे मंजूरी
  • हटिया-राउरकेला रेलखंड के दोहरीकरण के लिए 300 कराेड़, लाेधमा-पिस्का नई लाइन के लिए दस कराेड़

रांची-हटिया में रेल कर्मियों के लिए रेसीडेंशियल बिल्डिंग बड़ा प्राेजेक्ट

​​​​​​​रांची और हटिया में रेल कर्मियाें के लिए 35 कराेड़ की अनुमानित लागत से बिल्डिंग बनाने की महत्वाकांक्षी याेजना थी। पैसे की कमी से यह रुक गई थी, अब यह बनेगी। एक ही जगह पर लाेगाें काे सभी सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। पुराने मकानाें की मरम्मत पर सालाना 25 लाख का खर्च भी बचेगा।

-नीरज कुमार, सीपीआरओ, रांची

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser