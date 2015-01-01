पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:राजधानी ट्रेन के लिए रांची-लाेहरदगा रूट तैयार, दिल्ली की दूरी 110 किमी घटी, अब मुरी-बरकाकाना नहीं जाना होगा, 3 घंटे बचेगा समय

रांची8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सांसद संजय सेठ ने कहा है कि रेलवे राजधानी ट्रेन लोहरदगा-टोरी होकर चलाए

राजधानी ट्रेन के लिए रांची-लोहरदगा टोरी लाइन हो गई है। इस रेलवे रूट से रांची से दिल्ली की दूरी 110 किलोमीटर कम हो गई है। इससे दिल्ली जाने में 3 घंटे की समय की बचत होगी। राजधानी ट्रेन चलने के लिए अभी तक रांची-टोरी रेलखंड इलेक्ट्रिक लोड लेने लायक नहीं था। इसके लिए लोहरदगा स्टेशन के पास ट्रैक्शन सब स्टेशन को बनाकर तैयार कर लिया गया है। रांची डीआरएम नीरज अंबष्ठ ने शुक्रवार को लोहरदगा स्टेशन पर ट्रैक्शन सब स्टेशन का उद्घाटन किया है।

मौके पर सीपीआरओ नीरज कुमार, सीनियर डीसीएम अवनीश कुमार, सीनियर डीएन कोआर्डिनेशन अमित कंचन और विद्युत विभाग के अधिकारी मौजूद थे। रांची से दिल्ली जाने वाली राजधानी ट्रेन को टोरी पहुंचने के लिए अब मुरी-बरकाकाना नहीं जाना होगा। ट्रेन सीधे रांची से लोहरदगा होते हुए टाेरी पहुंच जाएगी। अभी टाेरी जाने में ट्रेन को लगभग 4 घंटे का समय लगता है, लेकिन जब यह ट्रेन लोहरदगा होकर जाएगी तो 2 घंटे में टोरी स्टेशन पहुंचेगी। सांसद संजय सेठ ने कहा है कि रेलवे राजधानी ट्रेन लोहरदगा-टोरी होकर चलाए।.

कोरोना के बाद रांची से पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन रांची-बोकारो 14 से

कोरोना के बाद पहली पैसेंजर ट्रेन 14 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। रांची से बोकारो स्टील सिटी के लिए पैसेंजर ट्रेन दोपहर 3:55 बजे रवाना होगी और बोकारो स्टील सिटी शाम 7:15 बजे पहुंचेगी। इनके लिए अनारक्षित टिकट काउंटर को खोल दिया जाएगा।

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

