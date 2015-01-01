पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:रांची महाधर्मप्रांतीय युवा संघ ने शुरू किया कंबल वितरण

रांची21 मिनट पहले
  • कंबल वितरण का यह कार्यक्रम क्रिसमस तक जारी रहेगा

ओरमांझी स्थित शांति सदन में रांची महाधर्मप्रांतीय युवा संघ द्वारा क्रिसमस पर कंबल गिफ्ट किया गया। शांति सदन में क्रिसमस गीत गाए गए। युवाओं द्वारा क्रिसमस संदेश दिया गया। इसमें अध्यक्ष कुलदीप तिर्की ने कहा कि क्रिसमस का सही अर्थ है एक-दूसरे के बीच खुशियां बांटना। तभी बालक येसु हमारे जीवन में सही रूप में आएंगे। इसी तर्ज पर आज से कंबल वितरण का कार्यक्रम शुरू किया गया है।

कंबल वितरण का यह कार्यक्रम क्रिसमस तक जारी रहेगा। गिफ्ट में कंबल वितरित करने का उद्देश्य ये है कि समाज में अगर किसी को तोहफा ही देना है तो उसे दें जिसको उसकी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है। मौके पर अभय तिग्गा, अमरदीप केरकेट्टा, अनिशा, अनामिका लिंडा स्वेता, निहारिका, अंबर, अंजली, लुइस और मुक्ति मिंज मौजूद थे।

