धार्मिक स्थल से छेड़छाड़:आक्रोशित लोगों ने अपर बाजार की सभी दुकानें बंद कराई, सड़क पर किया प्रदर्शन

रांची11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क पर प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
  • रंगरेज गली में बुधवार को स्थापित धार्मिक स्थल में तोड़फोड़ का मामला सामने आया
  • आसपास के दुकानदारों ने घटना के विरोध में सड़क पर आकर प्रदर्शन किया

अपर बाजार के रंगरेज गली में स्थित एक धार्मिक स्थल में बुधवार की रात अज्ञात बदमाशों ने तोड़फोड़ कर दी। गुरुवार की सुबह लोगों की भीड़ वहां लग गई और लोग आक्रोशित हो गए। अपर बाजार की सभी दुकान बंद करा दी गई। पुलिस आस-पास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है। वहीं, आसपास के दुकानदारों ने घटना के विरोध में सड़क पर आकर प्रदर्शन किया।

आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग
प्रदर्शनकारियों ने धार्मिक स्थल से छेड़छाड़ करने पर आरोपियों के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी की मांग की है। गौरतलब है कि स्थल अपर बाजार में है, जो रांची की सबसे बड़ी औद्योगिक मंडी है। यहां कपड़े से लेकर किराना तक और हार्डवेयर से लेकर सोने-चांदी की दुकानें भी हैं।

हिन्दू संगठन ने दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी
24 घंटे के अंदर गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर हिन्दू संगठन के लोग चरणबद्ध आंदोलन करेंगे। संगठन के वैभव सिंह ने कहा कि अभी अपर बाजार की दुकानें बंद कराई गई है । आगे पूरी रांची की दुकानें बंद कर दी जाएगी। उन्होंने यहां के व्यवसायियों को भी आगाह किया है

