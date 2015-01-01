पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेयर की शिकायत:दिवाली पर भी निगम को लाइट्स के लिए नहीं मिला पैसा, कैसे मिटेगा शहर का अंधेरा

रांची।एक घंटा पहले
सरकार से 10 करोड़ रुपए मांगी थी (फाइल)
  • रांची के विभिन्न इलाकों में अभी भी 10 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइट्स की है जरूरत
  • लाइट और पानी के लिए सरकार से मांग रही पैसा लेकिन नहीं मिल रहा है

रांची की मेयर आशा लकड़ा ने कहा है कि सरकार लाइट और पानी जैसी बुनियादी जरूरतों के लिए भी पैसा नहीं दे रही है। शनिवार को निगम की स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक के बाद आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार से वे लगातार पैसे की मांग कर रही है। पत्र लिख रही है, लेकिन उन्हें पैसा नहीं मिल रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि रांची में अभी भी 10 हजार स्ट्रीट लाइट्स की जरूरत है। इसके लिए सरकार से 10 करोड़ रुपए मांगी थी। दिवाली में अब एक सप्ताह का समय बच गया है लेकिन सरकार अभी तक पैसा नहीं दी है ।

खतरनाक नाला को किया जाएगा दुरुस्त
मेयर ने कहा कि स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक में शहर के खतरनाक नालों को जल्द ठीक करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस पर तेजी से काम शुरू किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा 48 योजना की सूची तैयार कर निगम की तरफ से विभाग को भेजा जाएगा।

छठ से पहले सभी तालाबों की होगी सफाई
मेयर ने कहा कि लगभग सभी तालाबों की सफाई का काम पूरा कर लिया गया है। बाहरी क्षेत्र के कुछ तालाब जहां की सफाई का काम बाकी रह गया है छठ से पहले उसे भी पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। जहां भी सफाईकर्मी और गाड़ी की जरूरत होगी। वहां अतिरिक्त सफाईकर्मी भेजे जाएंगे। मेयर ने बताया कि स्टैंडिंग कमेटी की बैठक में सात कनिय अभियंता, एक लेखा पदाधिकारी और नौ सहायक डेटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर की संविदा अवधि को विस्तार दिया गया है।

बड़ा तालाब की तरह अन्य तालाबों के आसपास होगा सौंदर्यीकरण
मेयर ने कहा कि बड़ा तालाब की तरह शहर के अन्य तालाबाों, पार्कों और खाली पड़े जगहों का सौंदर्यी करण किया जाएगा। इसकी सफाी की जाएगी। मेयर ने कहा कि ऐसे सभी तालाब व पार्क जो बनकर तैयार हो गए हैं निगम उसके रख-रखाव के लिए तैयार है।

