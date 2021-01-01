पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

28 जनवरी से झारखंड में बदलेगा हवा का रुख:सामान्य से 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस ऊपर गया रांची का पारा, साफ मौसम में मना गणतंत्र दिवस

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
रांची का न्यूतम पारा तीन दिनों में तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस ऊपर गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
रांची का न्यूतम पारा तीन दिनों में तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस ऊपर गया है।
  • 11.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान
  • 28 जनवरी से रांची व आसपास के इलाके में आंशिक बादल छाएंगे

गणतंत्र दिवस की सुबह से ही रांची में धूप खिली हुई है। आसमान पूरी तरह साफ है। रांची का न्यूतम पारा तीन दिनों में तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस ऊपर गया है। सोमवार देर रात तक रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 11.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है जो सामान्य तापमान से 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सयस ज्यादा है। शनिवार को रांची का न्यूनत तामपान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी कम दर्ज किया गया था।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र रांची के मुताबिक अगले दो दिनों तक रांची का मौसम ऐसा ही बना रहेगा। 28 जनवरी से एक बार फिर मौसम में बदलाव की संभावना है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि 28 और 29 जनवरी को रांची में आंशिक बादल छाए रहेंगे। साथ ही हल्के दर्जे के बारिश की भी संभावना है। इस दौरान रांची का अधिकतम तापमान जहां 24-28 डिग्री सेल्सियस तो न्यूनतम तापामान11-14 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने का पूर्वानुमान है।

28 को झारखंड के आधे हिस्से में हो सकती है बारिश
वहीं राज्य भर के मौसम की बात करें तो 28 जनवरी के बाद झारखंड के मध्य हजारीबाग, रामगढ़, खूंटी, गुमला व उत्तर पश्चमि इलाके लातेहार, गढ़वा, चतरा, लोहरदगा और पलामू जिले में में बारिश के आसार। हल्की बारिश के साथ मेघ गर्जन की संभावना। अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि मौसम में बदलाव हवाओं के रुख में बदलाव के कारण हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि 28 जनवरी से हवा दक्षिण- पश्चिम होने के आसार हैं।

चाईबासा सबसे गर्म तो गिरिडीह सबसे ठंडा
पिछले 24 घंटे की बात करें तो झारखंड में मौसम शुष्क रहा। चाईबासा का अधिकतम तापमान सबसे अधिक 30.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान गिरीडीह का दर्ज किया गया। यहां का न्यूनतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

