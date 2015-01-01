पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:रांची एयरपोर्ट के रनवे की मरम्मत; अगले दो महीने तक सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक उड़ानों पर रोक

रांची10 मिनट पहले
करीब तीन से चार फ्लाइट की टाइमिंग में बदलाव किया गया है। (फाइल)
  • 16 नवंबर से 15 जनवरी तक रनवे पर चलेगा काम, 3 से 4 विमान की टाइमिंग में किया गया बदलाव

रांची एयरपोर्ट के रनवे की री-कार्पेटिंग का काम 16 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। यह 15 जनवरी तक चलेगा। इसके मद्देनजर अगले दो महीने तक रांची एयरपोर्ट से सुबह 10 बजे से शाम के छह बजे तक विमानों की उड़ान पर रोक लगा दी गई है। काम पूरा हो जाने पर इसे दोबारा से शुरू किया जाएगा।

सुबह-शाम होगा परिचालन

रांची एयरपोर्ट के डायरेक्टर विनोद शर्मा ने बताया कि विमान की टाइमिंग को री-शिड्यूल कर दिया गया है। अब रांची एयरपोर्ट से केवल सुबह और शाम ही विमान उड़ सकेंगी। सुबह 10 से शाम छह बजे की विमानों को सुबह छह से 10 और शाम में छह से 10 बजे की अवधि में री शिड्यूल कर दिया गया है

चार फ्लाइट की टाइमिंग में बदलाव
एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर ने बताया कि इससे लगभग तीन से चार फ्लाइट की टाइमिंग में बदलाव आएगा इसकी सूची जल्द जारी कर दी जाएगी।

