आरपीएफ की तत्परता:हावड़ा-रांची स्पेशल ट्रेन में फोन भूल गई थी महिला, आरपीएफ ने लौटाया

रांची8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिला को उनका खोया हुआ फोन लौटाती रांची आरपीएफ की टीम।
  • हावड़ा से रांची आई थी महिला, स्टेशन से बाहर आने के बाद आया मोबाइल का ख्याल

रांची आरपीएफ की तत्परता से बुधवार को एक महिला को अपना खोया हुआ मोबाइल फोन वापस मिल गया। गोलबारी हावड़ा की रहने वाली फरहीन बानो (02804) हावड़ा-रांची स्पेशल ट्रेन से रांची आई थी। वे मोबाइल फोन ट्रेन में भूलकर हटिया स्टेशन पर उतर गईं थी। उन्होंने रेल प्रबंधन से इसकी शिकायत की।

182 पर शिकायत दर्ज हुई। इसके बाद हटिया पोस्ट पर तैनात टीम हरकत में आई। महिला का स्मार्टफोन यार्ड से बरामद कर लिया गया। इसके बाद इसकी घोषणा और वेरिफिकेशन के बाद महिला का फोन उन्हें वापस लौटा दिया गया।

