रांची में नर्सों का प्रदर्शन:बेड़ो में नर्स के साथ हुआ था छेड़छाड़, 14 प्रखंड की नर्सों ने कहा- 24 घंटे में गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो ठप करेंगे काम

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
मामले को लेकर बेड़ो में अलग से प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
मामले को लेकर बेड़ो में अलग से प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। (फाइल)
  • संघ की महासचिव वीणा कुमार ने बताया कि ये इनका सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन था

रांची के सदर अस्पताल में बुधवार को जिले के 14 प्रखंडों की नर्सों ने प्रदर्शन किया। ये 1 फरवरी की रात बेड़ो में नर्स सुधा कुमारी के साथ हुई छेड़खानी का विरोध कर रहीं थीं। एएनएम-जीएनएम कर्मचारी संघ के बैनर तले प्रदर्शन कर रहीं नर्सों ने कहा कि अगर 24 घंटे के अंदर आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई तो ये काम का बहिष्कार करेंगी।

संघ की महासचिव वीणा कुमार ने बताया कि ये इनका सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन था। इन्होंने रांची सदर अस्पताल में दो घंटे का प्रदर्शन किया और सिविल सर्जन को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। इसके साथ ही बेड़ो में अलग से प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। सभी जिले की नर्सों को उनका समर्थन प्राप्त है।

36 घंटे बाद भी अपराधी बेखौफ घूम रहे अपराधी
संघ के सदस्यों ने बताया कि 36 घंटे बीत जाने के बाद भी अब तक अपराधी बेखौफ घूम रहा है। उसकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं की गई है। 24 घंटे ड्यूटी करने के बावजूद भी हमारी नर्सेज सुरक्षित नहीं है। तो समाज की सामान्य महिलाएं कैसे सुरक्षित रह सकती हैं। संघ के सदस्यों ने कहा कि अगर हमें इंसाफ नहीं मिला तो हम सभी एनएचएम, एएनएम, जीएनएम पूरे राज्य की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को ठप कर देंगे।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग मामले का ले संज्ञान
महासचिव वीणा सिंह ने कहा कि इस मामले को लेकर प्रधान सचिव, स्वास्थ्य चिकित्सा, शिक्षा परिवार कल्याण विभाग भी संज्ञान में ले और कार्रवाई करे। यह स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़ा मामला है। नर्स को दिन-रात मरीजों की सेवा करनी होती है अगर वे असुरक्षित महसूस करेंगी तो काम कैसे कर पाएंगे।

