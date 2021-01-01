पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची में मौसम:शीतलहर से मिली राहत, चढ़ने लगा न्यूनतम पारा; 5 फरवरी से  छाएंगे बादल

रांची2 घंटे पहले
सुबह से ही धूप खिली है और कनकनी से भी राहत है। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
सुबह से ही धूप खिली है और कनकनी से भी राहत है। (फाइल)
  • राज्य के दक्षिणी भाग पूर्वी सिंहभूम, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम, सिमडेगा व सरायकेला खरसावां में अभी शीतलहर जारी है
  • सबसे अधिक उच्चतम तापमान 27.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान 5.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस चाईबासा का ही दर्ज किया गया

रांची में लगातार मौसम अपना मिजाज बदल रहा है। लगातार दो दिनों तक चले शीतलहर का प्रकोप बुधवार को कम हुआ है। सुबह से ही धूप खिली है और कनकनी से भी राहत है। मंगलवार रात से रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान भी ऊपर चढ़ने लगा है।

पिछले 24 घंटे में रांची के न्यूनतम तापमान में 1.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस का उछाल दर्ज किया गया है। बुधवार रात को रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 7.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया । जबकि सोमवार रात को रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 6.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। हालांकि रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान अभी भी समान्य तापमान से 3.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस नीचे है। इसी दौरान रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 23.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है।

6 फरवरी को रांची में बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है

राजधानी में अगले 48 घंटे तक मौसम साफ रहने का अनुमान है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र रांची के मुताबिक बुधवार से लेकर गुरुवार तक आसमान साफ रहेगा। 5 फरवरी को आसमान में बादल रहेंगे। 6 फरवरी को रांची में बूंदाबांदी के आसार बन रहे हैं।। 7 से 8 फरवरी के बीच धुंध रह सकता है। ये बदलाव बंगाल की खाड़ी में बन रहे निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र के कारण आएगा।

चाईबासा में जारी है भीषण शीतलहर का प्रकोप

जबकि राज्य के दक्षिणी भाग पूर्वी सिंहभूम, पश्चिमी सिंहभूम, सिमडेगा व सरायकेला-खरसावां में अभी शीतलहर जारी है। जबकि पिछले 24 घंटे में चाईबासा के क्षेत्र में भीषण शीतलहर की स्थिति बनी रही है। पिछले 24 घंटे में सबसे अधिक उच्चतम तापमान 27.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस चाईबासा का और सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान 5.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस चाईबासा का ही दर्ज किया गया है।

बदलते मौसम में बच्चे-बुजुर्गों का रखें विशेष ख्याल
मौसम का मिजाज लगातार बदल रहा है। ऐसे मौसम में सदर अस्पताल रांची के डॉक्टर राजेश प्रसाद बच्चे, बुजुर्गों और खास कर गर्भवती महिलाओं को विशेष हिदायत बरतने की सलाह देते हैं। थोड़ी सी लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है। लगातार मौसम में हो रहे परिवर्तन के कारण सर्दी खांसी बुखार जैसी बीमारियां बढ़ी हैं। लिहाजा स्वास्थ्य संबंधी किसी भी तरह की परेशानी होने पर तत्काल चिकित्सकों से सलाह लें।

