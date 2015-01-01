पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कराटे एसोसिएशन का निर्णय:रांची में होगा राज्य स्तरीय कराटे प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन, इंटरनेशनल प्लेयर और रेफरी देंगे प्रशिक्षण

रांची27 मिनट पहले
प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन रांची के संत जोसेफ क्लब में होगा
  प्रतियोगिता में राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों से केवल 200 सेलेक्टेड खिलाड़ियों को भाग लेने का मौका मिलेगा

कोविड के बाद कराटे के पहले आयोजन की मेजबानी रांची करेगा। इसका आयोजन अगले साल छह-सात फरवरी को किया जाएगा। टूर्नामेंट से पहले खिलाड़ियों के लिए प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें अंतरराष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी रांची में आकर सभी खिलाड़ियों को प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी कराएंगे।

200 खिलाड़ी लेंगे हिस्सा झारखंड कराटे एसोसिएशन के महासचिव सुनिल किस्पोट्टा ने बताया कि एसोसिएशन की आम सहमति के बाद यह निर्णय लिया गया है। यह ओपन कराटे चैंपियन टूर्नामेंट होगा। प्रतियोगिता में राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों से केवल 200 सेलेक्टेड खिलाड़ियों को भाग लेने का मौका मिलेगा। जिला कराटे संघ अपने स्तर से खिलाड़ियों का चयन कर इस प्रतियोगिता के लिए उनका नाम भेजेंगे। प्रतियोगिता सब जूनियर, जूनियर और सीनियर कैटेगरी में होगी।

संत जोसेफ क्लब में होगा आयोजन प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन रांची के संत जोसेफ क्लब में होगा। वहीं खिलाड़ियों के रहने की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी ताकि वह अपने निर्धारित समय में प्रतियोगिता में भाग ले सकें। प्रतियोगिता में सिर्फ एक साथ 20 खिलाड़ी ही प्रतियोगिता स्थल पर होंगे।

