मौसम का मिजाज:रांची में 15 नवंबर से बढ़ेगी ठंड, पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार ज्यादा ठंड के आसार, वर्तमान में प्रशांत महासागर का तापमान 0.5 डिग्री से कम

रांची2 घंटे पहले
मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के कारण ही पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होती है और इस कारण ठंड ज्यादा होती है। (फाइल)
  • 14 नवंबर तक 15 से 16 डिग्री के बीच रहेगा न्यूनतम तापमान, ला नीना दिसंबर में असर दिखाएगा
  • 31 अक्टूबर तक रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 15 से 16 डिग्री के बीच रहने की संभावना

राजधानी समेत राज्यभर में सुबह और शाम के वक्त ठंड शुरू हो गई है लेकिन यह 15 नवंबर से तेज होगी। रांची में पिछले तीन-चार दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। अक्टूबर के आखिर तक न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री तक रहने की संभावना है। हालांकि दिन के वक्त अधिकतम तापमान 25 से 30 डिग्री तक दर्ज की जा रही है। वहीं, मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने कहा कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस साल ज्यादा ठंड होने के आसार हैं।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, ला नीना का प्रभाव दिसंबर से दिखने लगेगा। प्रशांत महासागर में वर्तमान में तापमान 0.5 डिग्री से भी नीचे है, यह भी कड़ाके की सर्दी का संकेत है। रांची में बुधवार रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 15.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस और गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी के बीच कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के आसार

मौसम वैज्ञानिक ए. वदूद ने बताया अगले चार दिन न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री तक रहने की संभावना है। 31 अक्टूबर तक रांची का न्यूनतम तापमान 15 से 16 डिग्री के बीच रहने की संभावना है।उन्होंने बताया कि 15 नवंबर से ठंड में तेजी से इजाफा होगा। 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी के बीच कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के आसार हैं। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे और अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री से कम होने की संभावना है। वहीं, रांची के कांके में न्यूनतम तापमान शून्य से नीचे जाने के आसार हैं।

हवा की दिशा बदलने से गिरा पारा

मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि राज्य से दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून लौट चुका है। उत्तर-पूर्वी मानसून और उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवाओं के कारण शहर में अचानक से तापमान में गिरावट हो रही है। इन हवाओं की दिशा में परिवर्तन के कारण ही शहर के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है।

0 से 4 डिग्री के बीच तापमान रहेगा तो पाला पड़ेगा

मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि ऐसा कोई पूर्वानुमान नहीं है कि कितने इंटरवल के बाद ठंड आता है। ठंड मानसून की तरह नहीं है कि मानसून इतने समय के लिए स्ट्रॉन्ग है, इतने टाइम तक कमजोर रहेगा। मॉनसून का एक्टिव ब्रेक साइकिल होता है जबकि ठंड का वैसा नहीं होता। पिछले 20 साल के मौसम को देखते हुए ठंड का मुख्य समय दिसंबर और जनवरी माना गया है। माना जाता है कि इस वक्त ठंड ज्यादा होती है। बाकी समय में यानी अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह और नवंबर में जबकि फरवरी और मार्च तक गुलाबी ठंड होती है।

बर्फीली हवा आती है तो कड़ाके की ठंड होती

ठंड के समय पहाड़ों पर वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस होता है। इसके चलते जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल में बर्फबारी होती है। इसके बाद वहां से बर्फीली हवा आती है तो कड़ाके की ठंड होती है। वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के संबंध में अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि इसके आने के 10 दिन पहले जानकारी मिलती है। इसे सैटेलाइट और रडार से ट्रैक किया जाता है। ये उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल और जम्मू-कश्मीर में बर्फबारी करता है जबकि पंजाब, हरियाणा में बारिश करता है जो फसलों के लिए काफी अच्छी होती है।

वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के कारण बर्फबारी से बढ़ती है ठंड

अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के कारण ही पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होती है और इस कारण ठंड ज्यादा होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिसंबर और जनवरी में ठंड ज्यादा रहेगी। पाला के संबंध में उन्होंने बताया कि 0 से चार डिग्री के बीच न्यूनतम तापमान होने के बाद पाला गिरेगा। पानी वाले इलाकों में व पेड़-पौधे वाले इलाकों में ठंड ज्यादा रहेगी।

