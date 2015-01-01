पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रांची में हादसा:सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई युवक की मौत, पॉकेट से मिले आधार कार्ड से हुई पहचान

रांची18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर दुर्घटना की जानकारी लेती पुलिस।
  • युवक ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था और सिर में चोट लगने से मौत की आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है

लालपुर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कोकर में रविवार सुबह हुए एक सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई। युवक ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था और सिर में चोट लगने से मौत की आशंका जाहिर की जा रही है। घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और युवक के पॉकेट से मिले आधार कार्ड के आधार पर उसकी पहचान की।

मृतक का नाम रामअवतार सिंह है, जो सैनिक कॉलोनी डुमरदगा का रहने वाला था। युवक अपनी बाइक से कहीं जा रहा था। इसी दौरान उसकी बाइक डिवाइडर से टकरा गई। टक्कर लगने पर बाइक काफी दूर तक घिसटती हुई चली गई। काफी सुबह होने की वजह से लोगों को कुछ देर बाद हादसे की सूचना मिली। घटनास्थल पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें