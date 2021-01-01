पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • Ranchi's Mercury Rises By 1.3 Degrees; Cold Temperature Decreases By Tomorrow; Kanke Temperature Rises 4.7 Degrees In One Day

मौसम:रांची का पारा 1.3 डिग्री बढ़ा कल से ठंड घटने के आसार, कांके का तापमान एक दिन में 4.7 डिग्री बढ़ा

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • रांची का न्यूनतम पारा 7.6 डिग्री रहा, जो साेमवार काे 6.3 डिग्री था
  • चार फरवरी से न्यूनतम तापमान में और बढ़ाेतरी होगी

रांची सहित झारखंड में ठंड से थाेड़ी राहत मिली है। मंगलवार की सुबह पिछले दिन की तुलना में कनकनी कम थी। दिन में तेज धूप खिली रही। कांके से ज्यादा ठंड रांची में दर्ज की गई है। मंगलवार काे कांके का न्यूनतम तापमान 9.9 डिग्री रहा, जबकि साेमवार काे 5.2 डिग्री था।

वहीं रांची का न्यूनतम पारा 7.6 डिग्री रहा, जो साेमवार काे 6.3 डिग्री था। माैसम विज्ञान केंद्र रांची के वैज्ञानिक अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया कि उत्तर पश्चिम की हवा कमजाेर हुई है। इसी वजह से ठंड से राहत मिली है। चार फरवरी से न्यूनतम तापमान में और बढ़ाेतरी होगी। रांची में ठंड से राहत मिलेगी।

