कोरोना को हरा रहे हम:राज्य में 94% पर टिका है रिकवरी रेट, सक्रिय मरीज सिर्फ 5294, झारखंड में मिले 395 नए संक्रमित, 461 स्वस्थ भी हुए

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • राहत की बात यह है कि इनमें से 94787 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं

झारखंड में काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या में अप्रत्याशित गिरावट आई है। पिछले पांच दिनों से संक्रमितों की संख्या 500 से नीचे मिल रही है। राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों में गुरुवार को 395 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें सबसे अधिक रांची से 78 मरीज मिले। इसके साथ ही राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 100964 हो गई है।

हालांकि, राहत की बात यह है कि इनमें से 94787 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। गुरुवार को कोविड अस्पतालों से 461 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इनमें रांची के 109 मरीज शामिल हैं। राज्य में रिकवरी रेट करीब 94 फीसदी पर कायम है। सक्रिय मरीज महज 5294 रह गए हैं। वहीं मौतों की संख्या में भी कमी देखी जा रही है। गुरुवार को तीन मरीजों की जान चली गई। इनमें रांची, पलामू और रामगढ़ के एक-एक व्यक्ति शामिल हैं।

