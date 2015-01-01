पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंधविश्वास:रात में झाड़-फूंक के लिए जाने से मना किया ताे वृद्ध दंपती काे काट डाला, लाेहरदगा में अंधविश्वास में ग्रामीणों ने फिर बहाया खून

लोहरदगा7 मिनट पहले
  • सुबह जाने की बात की तो लौट गए, कुछ देर बाद कर दिया हमला

नक्सल प्रभावित पेशरार प्रखंड के पुतरार गांव में झाड़-फूंक करने से मना किया ताे ग्रामीणाें ने बुजुर्ग दंपती की हत्या कर दी। घटना गुरुवार रात आठ बजे घटी और पुलिस करीब 20 घंटे बाद शुक्रवार शाम गांव पहुंची और शव काे कब्जे में लिया। उधर, घटना के बाद सभी पुरुष गांव छाेड़कर फरार हाे गए हैं। गांव में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। लाेहरदगा एसपी प्रियंका मीणा ने घटना की पुष्टि की है। पुलिस के मुताबिक हरिसेवक खेरवार (60) और उनकी पत्नी लक्ष्मणिया देवी (52) झाड़फूंक का काम करते थे। गुरुवार रात 7 बजे दाे ग्रामीण आए और झाड़फूंक करने के लिए उनके घर चलने काे कहा।

रात हाेने के कारण दाेनाें ने जाने से इनकार कर दिया। दाेनाें लाैट गए। एक घंटे बाद 14-15 लाेगाें ने उनके घर पर हमला कर दिया। हरिसेवक की हत्या कर दी। उन्हें बचाने आई पत्नी का भी गला रेत दिया। हमलावर तीनाें बेटे मनाेज, संताेष और मुकेश काे भी तलाश रहे थे। तीनाें ने घर से भागकर जान बचाई। इधर, पेशरार थानेदार ने बताया कि अज्ञात ग्रामीणाें पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। उनकी पहचान की जा रही है। जल्द ही सभी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। शवाें काे पाेस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है।

