सुनवाई:उम्र सीमा में छूट मांगी, जेपीएससी ने हाईकोर्ट में कहा, अधिकार राज्य सरकार के पास है

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने कहा, अगली सुनवाई की अगली 18 दिसंबर को होगी

जेपीएससी के द्वारा में विभाग में सहायक कृषि निदेशक के पद पर नियुक्ति में उम्र सीमा में छूट को लेकर बुधवार को चीफ जस्टिस डॉ रवि रंजन और जस्टिस सुजीत नारायण प्रसाद की खंडपीठ में सुनवाई हुई।

दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने कहा, अगली सुनवाई की अगली 18 दिसंबर को होगी। याचिकाकर्ता मंटू कुमार एवं अन्य ने याचिका दायर कर कोर्ट में कहा हम अनुबंध पर कार्यरत हैं, इसलिए उम्र सीमा में छूट दी जाए। जेपीएससी की ओर कहा गया कि उम्र सीमा में छूट का अधिकार सरकार के पास है।

जेपीएससी...सिक्स सिविल सेवा मामले अब 11 जनवरी को सुनवाई

झारखंड लोक सेवा आयोग (जेपीएससी) द्वारा सिक्स सिविल सेवा परीक्षा की फाइनल रिजल्ट मामले में गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई थी, लेकिन टेकअप नहीं होने के सुनवाई की तिथि बढ़ा दी गई। अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 11 जनवरी को होगी। अभ्यर्थी सदानंद कुमार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका लगाई थी। अभ्यर्थी का कहना है कि क्वालिफाइंग पेपर को जोड़कर सिक्स सिविल सेवा का रिजल्ट जारी किया गया था, जो विज्ञापन के शर्तों के विरुद्ध है।

