  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  Restoration Of Nurses On Fake Degree Bereavement To Civil Surgeon And Agency; Restoration Of Nurses On Fake Degree To Civil Surgeon And Agency

शोकॉज:फर्जी डिग्री पर नर्सों की हुई बहाली सिविल सर्जन व एजेंसी को शोकॉज, फर्जी डिग्री पर नर्सों की हुई बहाली सिविल सर्जन व एजेंसी को शोकॉज

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झारखंड नर्सिंग काउंसिल की निबंधक ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा माना कि 60 नर्सों में से 15 का निबंधन फर्जी है

राज्य में आउटसोर्सिंग के जरिए फर्जी डिग्री पर नर्सों की नियुक्ति के मामले में रामगढ़ सिविल सर्जन और आउटसोर्सिंग एजेंसी से शोकॉज पूछा गया है। रामगढ़ में आउटसोर्सिंग के जरिए हुई नियुक्ति में 15 नर्सों के प्रमाण पत्र गलत पाए गए थे। रामगढ़ सिविल सर्जन द्वारा आउटसोर्सिंग एजेंसी से नियुक्त 60 नर्सों का पंजीयन प्रमाण पत्र सत्यापन के लिए झारखंड नर्सिंग काउंसिल को भेजा गया था। झारखंड नर्सिंग काउंसिल की निबंधक ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा माना कि 60 नर्सों में से 15 का निबंधन फर्जी है।

निबंधक ने इसकी सूचना हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी को दी थी। रजिस्ट्रार ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि नियुक्ति किसी प्रकार की हो। नियुक्त नर्सो का राज्य में निबंधन एवं प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन जरूरी है। नर्सों के प्रमाणपत्र का सत्यापन जहां झारखंड नर्सिंग काउंसिल से कराना है। वहीं पारामेडिकल कर्मियों के प्रमाणपत्रों का सत्यापन भी झारखंड पारामेडिकल काउंसिल से कराना अनिवार्य है।

