पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:सेवानिवृत्त हुए ठेका श्रमिक को भी मिलेगा लाभ, एचईसी के ठेका श्रमिक को ग्रेच्युटी की राशि दें : हाईकोर्ट

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • छठी जेपीएससी के फाइनल रिजल्ट काे रद्द करने की याचिका पर झारखंड हाइकाेर्ट में सुनवाई हुई

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने एचईसी के ठेका श्रमिक को ग्रेच्युटी का हकदार मानते हुए राशि भुगतान आठ सप्ताह के अंदर करने का निर्देश दिया है। जस्टिस डाॅ. एसएन पाठक की अदालत ने एचईसी प्रबंधन को श्रमिक की सेवानिवृत्ति की तिथि से हर साल राशि पर दस फीसदी ब्याज का भुगतान करने का भी निर्देश दिया है। हाईकोर्ट ने श्रम न्यायालय के उस आदेश को सही बताया है, जिसमें ठेका श्रमिक को ग्रेच्युटी का हकदार बताया गया था।

हाईकोर्ट के आदेश से एचईसी के ठेका और सप्लाई श्रमिकों को राहत मिली है। अब सभी ग्रेज्युटी का हकदार माने जाएंगे और सभी को इसका भुगतान करना होगा। इसका लाभ सेवानिवृत्त हुए ठेका श्रमिक को भी मिलेगा। श्रम न्यायालय के आदेश के खिलाफ एचईसी प्रबंधन ने हाईकोर्ट में अपील दायर की थी।

छठी जेपीएससी की रिजल्ट की जब तक सुनवाई हाेगी, काॅपी सुरक्षित रखें

छठी जेपीएससी के फाइनल रिजल्ट काे रद्द करने की याचिका पर झारखंड हाइकाेर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। जस्टिस एसके द्विवेदी की काेर्ट ने बुधवार काे सुनवाई के दाैरान जेपीएससी से कहा कि जब तक इस मामले की सुनवाई चलेगी, तब तक काॅपी सुरक्षित रखें। चयनित 326 अभ्यर्थी में से 265 अभ्यर्थी काेर्ट में पेश हुए है। उन्हें रिट की काॅपी देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। राज्य सरकार की ओर से एडवाेकेट जनरल राजीव रंजन और जेपीएससी की ओर से अधिवक्ता संजय पिपरवाल ने पक्ष रखा है। याचिकाकर्ता दिलीप सिंह ने याचिका में कहा है कि फाइनल रिजल्ट गलत तरीके से निकाला गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें