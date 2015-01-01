पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:पाइप की लीकेज ठीक करने के लिए खोदी सड़क, फंसी रहीं रिम्स जाने वाली एंबुलेंस

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • बरियातू रोड 2.30 घंटे जाम

बरियातू राेड स्थित रिम्स चाैक के समीप अंडरग्राउंड पानी की पाइप में लीकेज होने के बाद शुक्रवार की सुबह सड़क काे खाेदकर रिपेयरिंग का काम किया जा रहा था। इस दाैरान सुबह 11.30 से 1.50 बजे तक जाम की स्थित बनी रही। गंभीर रूप से बीमार मरीज काे लेकर रिम्स पहुंचने वाली कई एंबुलेंस भी काफी देर तक जाम में फंसी रही, लेकिन उसकी सुध लेने वाला काेई नहीं था।

बीच सड़क पर बैरिकेंटिंग कर खुदाई करने के बाद पाइप की रिपेयरिंग का काम चलता रहा और लाेग जाम में फंसे रहे। रिपेयरिंग का काम कर रहे मजदूराें ने बताया कि काम काे पूरा करने में 2-3 दिनाें का और समय लगेगा। ऐसे में वहां से आने-जाने वाले लाेगाें काे जाम का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

