पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • RU Graduation Exam Started At 27 Centers, 100% Students Wrote Paper, Examination In Two Seating, Students Got Entry After Thermal Screening

परीक्षा:आरयू में स्नातक की परीक्षा 27 केंद्रों पर शुरू, 100% छात्रों ने लिखा पेपर, दो सिटिंग में परीक्षा, थर्मल स्क्रिनिंग के बाद छात्रों को मिली इंट्री

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रोवीसी डॉ. कामिनी कुमार भी परीक्षा केंद्रों से जानकारी ले रही थीं

कोरोना वायरस की वजह से रांची यूनिवर्सिटी में छह माह विलंब से स्नातक फाइनल सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा हो रही है। गुरुवार से शुरू हुई इस परीक्षा के लिए पहली बार होम सेंटर बनाया गया है। पहले दिन 100 प्रतिशत परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा में शामिल होकर इतिहास रच दिया है। बताते चलें कि फर्स्ट सिटिंग की परीक्षा सुबह 8:30 से 11:30 बजे तक हुई। वहीं, सेकेंड सिटिंग की परीक्षा दोपहर 2 से शाम 5 बजे तक चली।

सेंटर पर कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन किया गया। एक सामान्य क्लास रूम में अधिकतम 18 परीक्षार्थियों के ही बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई है। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि यूजी की परीक्षा में शत-प्रतिशत उपस्थिति बड़ी बात है। परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा सेंटर के मेन गेट पर थर्मल स्क्रिनिंग के बाद इंट्री दी गई। प्रोवीसी डॉ. कामिनी कुमार भी परीक्षा केंद्रों से जानकारी ले रही थीं।
एग्जाम सेंटर पर परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क दिया गया
परीक्षा केंद्रों पर निर्देश के बाद भी कुछ स्टूडेंट्स बिना मास्क के आए थे। ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों को केंद्र की ओर से मास्क दिया गया। बताते चलें कि परीक्षा शुरू होने के पहले परीक्षा केंद्र को सेनिटाइज किया गया। परीक्षा समाप्त होने के बाद हॉल को दुबारा सेनिटाइज किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें