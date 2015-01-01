पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदेश वैश्य मोर्चा ने बनाई आंदोलन की रणनीति:कहा- ओबीसी को 27 फीसदी आरक्षण नहीं मिला तो सड़क पर उतरेंगे

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओबीसी को 27 फीसदी आरक्षण देने, वैश्विक आयोग का गठन करने और व्यक्तियों को निशाना बनाने के षड्यंत्र के खिलाफ झारखंड प्रदेश वैश्य मोर्चा अब सड़कों पर उतरकर आंदोलन करेगा। इसकी शुरुआत 24 नवंबर को मोरहाबादी मैदान से होगी। इस दिन महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के समक्ष उपवास भी रखा जाएगा। सात दिसंबर को राजभवन के सामने त्राहिमाम महाधरना दिया जाएगा और राज्यपाल को ज्ञापन सौंपा जाएगा। यह निर्णय मंगलवार को मोर्चा के केंद्रीय कमेटी की बैठक में लिया गया।

होटल आलोक के सभागार में केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष महेश्वर साहू की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया। बैठक में कहा गया कि 27 फीसदी आरक्षण की मांग बहुत पहले से चली आ रही है। सत्तारूढ़ गठबंधन की सरकार ने भी चुनाव घोषणा पत्र में इसका वादा किया था। मोर्चा के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन को इस आशय का ज्ञापन सौंपा था, लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई।

केंद्रीय समिति में शामिल किए गए नए सदस्य

लोकतंत्र की बात करने वाली सरकार 55 फीसदी पिछड़े वर्ग की बात नहीं सुन रही है, जो लोकतंत्र के लिए ठीक नहीं है वैश्य मोर्चा इसे कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। संगठन विस्तार के तहत बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से संजीव चौधरी, इंदु भूषण गुप्ता, गुड्डू शाह और पवन सोनी को केंद्रीय समिति में शामिल किया गया।

बैठक में वैश्य समाज के विधायक तार किशोर प्रसाद को उप मुख्यमंत्री बनाए जाने पर बधाई दी गई। बैठक में कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष रेखा मंडल, हीरा नाथ साहू, रामसेवक प्रसाद, सुरेश साहू, लखन अग्रवाल, कपिल प्रसाद साहू, महेश्वर प्रसाद, महावीर साहू आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें