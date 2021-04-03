पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

13 दिन बाद रांची के 1 लाख लोगों को राहत:बिरसा चौक खाली करके जाकिर हुसैन पार्क में धरने पर बैठे संविदाकर्मी, 4 दिन बाद उग्र आंदोलन की चेतावनी

रांची2 मिनट पहले
13 दिन से लगातार सड़क बंद होने से  1 लाख की आबादी को जहां 4 किलोमीटर अतिरिक्त घूमना पड़ रहा था।
13 दिन से लगातार सड़क बंद होने से  1 लाख की आबादी को जहां 4 किलोमीटर अतिरिक्त घूमना पड़ रहा था।
  • बुधवार को कृषि मंत्री ने आंदोलनकारियों से मुलाकात कर 4 दिन का समय मांगा है

रांची के बिरसा चौक स्थित HEC गुरुवार को पूरी तरह खोल दिया गया है। 22 जनवरी से गेट को बंद कर आंदोलन कर रहे 14वें वित्त आयोग के संविदाकर्मियों को बिरसा चौक से कचहरी स्थित जाकिर हुसैन पार्क शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। जिला प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद इन्हें यहां शिफ्ट कराया गया।

रांची की एसडीओ समीरा एस की तरफ से इस संबंध में आदेश जारी किया गया था कि उनके आंदोलन से यहां की यातायात व्यवस्था बाधित हो रही है। आंदोलनरत पीयूष पांडेय ने बताया कि कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख ने उनसे समय की मांग की है। वे सरकार को 4 दिन का समय दे रहे हैं ।अगर 4 दिन बाद भी सरकार उनकी मांगों को नहीं मानती है तब ये फिर से उग्र आंदलोन करेंगे।

राजभवन स्थित जाकिर हुसैन पार्क में नारेबाजी करते आंदोलनरत संविदाकर्मी।
राजभवन स्थित जाकिर हुसैन पार्क में नारेबाजी करते आंदोलनरत संविदाकर्मी।

दुकानदार खुद गए थे संविदाकर्मियों से आग्रह करने
13 दिन से लगातार सड़क बंद होने से 1 लाख की आबादी को जहां 4 किलोमीटर अतिरिक्त घूमना पड़ रहा था। वहीं सैकड़ों दुकानदारों को नुकसान हो रहा था। बिरसा चौक के बंद गेट को खुलवाने के लिए गुरुवार बिरसा चौक के दुकानदारों व अन्य लोग खुद शैलेन्द्र तिवारी के नेतृत्व में जगन्नाथपुर थाना प्रभारी को आवेदन दिया और प्रदर्शनकारी संविदाकर्मियों से मिलकर गेट खोलने का आग्रह किया था ।

कृषि मंत्री और पंचायती राज मंत्री से हुई थी वार्ता
बुधवार को कैबिनेट की बैठक से पहले संविदाकर्मियों ने पंचायती राज मंत्री आलमगीर आलम और कृषि मंत्री बादल पत्रलेख से मुलाकात की थी। ये लगभग रात के 10 बजे तक मंत्रियों के आवास पर डटे रहे थे। लेकिन वार्ता में कोई ठोस आश्वासन नहीं मिलने के बाद वापस से बिरसा चौक पर जमा हो गए थे।

क्यों कर रहे हैं आंदोलन
14वें वित्त आयोग के संविदाकर्मी अपनी सेवा विस्तार की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। 14वें वित्त आयोग के तहत झारखंड में करीब 1600 जूनियर इंजीनियर्स और लेखा लिपिक नियुक्त किये गये थे। मार्च, 2020 में इनकी सेवा खत्म हो गयी थी, लेकिन सरकार ने पहले 3 महीने और फिर 6 महीने का सेवा विस्तार दिया। लेकिन, सरकार की ओर से दिसंबर, 2020 में उनकी सेवा खत्म होने के बाद उन्हें सेवा विस्तार नहीं दिया गया। 15वें वित्त आयोग के तहत नए आउटसोर्सिंग पर नए कर्मयों की नियुक्ति शुरू कर दी गई है।

