पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Search Operation On Jharkhand Bengal Border After Gun uniform Found From Bogie Of Train Standing For 1 Month At Tulin Station, Arms Of Militants In Bogie

माओवादियों का मूवमेंट:तुलीन स्टेशन पर 1 माह से खड़ी ट्रेन की बोगी से मिली बंदूक-वर्दी, बोगी में उग्रवादियों के हथियार मिलने पर झारखंड-बंगाल बॉर्डर पर सर्च अभियान

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्या स्टेशन पर खड़ी ट्रेन की सुरक्षा में मुरी आरपीएफ और जीआरपी ने लापरवाही बरती?
  • स्टेशन पर खड़ी ट्रेन के अंदर बंद डिब्बे में हथियार और उग्रवादी का कपड़ा कैसे पहुंचा?
  • ट्रेन की बाेगियाें काे बंद करने का जिम्मा मैकेनिकल विभाग का, फिर खुली कैसे रह गई?

तुलिन रेलवे स्टेशन पर अक्टूबर महीने से खड़ी पैसेंजर ट्रेन की बाेगियाें के अंदर उग्रवादियाें का मूवमेंट हाेता रहा, लेकिन किसी काे पता नहीं चला। यहां तक रेलवे के वरीय अधिकारियाें काे इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगी। जबकि, स्टेशन पर 24 घंटे जीआरपी और आरपीएफ की तैनाती रहती है। लगभग एक महीने से ज्यादा समय तक खड़ा रहने के बाद पैसेंजर ट्रेन को हटिया यार्ड लाया गया।

हटिया आरपीएफ साेमवार काे यार्ड में ट्रेन की जांच कर रही थी, ताे खाली स्लीपर बाेगी एस-4 में बर्थ के नीचे से एक देसी बंदूक व वर्दी मिली। सूचना पर अफसर माैके पर पहुंचे और हथियार व वर्दी काे जब्त कर जांच में जुट गए। बंदूक का पार्ट-पार्ट खुला हुआ था। इसके बाद मामले की जानकारी जीआरपी व आरपीएफ के वरीय अधिकारियाें काे दी गई है।

झारखंड-बंगाल पुलिस ने इलाके की जांच की

आरपीएफ यह पता कर रही है कि बोगी में हथियार व वर्दी कैसे पहुंचा। इस मामले में जीआरपी थाना ने सनहा दर्ज कर लिया है। उग्रवादियाें के मूवमेंट काे लेकर तुलिन के पास झारखंड पुलिस और बंगाल पुलिस की ओर से सघन अभियान चलाया गया। यह अभियान झारखंड और बंगाल के बॉर्डर एरिया तुलिन के आसपास चलाया गया है।

ट्रेन की बंद बाेगी के एस-4 से हथियार और उग्रवादी का वर्दी मिला है। गंभीर मामला है। बंद बाेगी में हथियार व वर्दी कैसे पहुंचा, जांच होगी।
सुभाष चंद वासन, थाना प्रभारी, जीआरपी, हटिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें