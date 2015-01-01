पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

होशियार:देखिये, सेनेटाइजर ने हाथों का क्या हाल कर दिया, संभल जाएं, रिम्स के कर्मचारी की हथेली में घाव, दाे माह इलाज के बाद भी ठीक नहीं

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • बार-बार हाथों में सेनेटाइजर लगाने से त्वचा काे नुकसान हो रहा है

काेराेना से बचाव के लिए ज्यादातर लोग दिन में कई बार हैंड सेनेटाइजर का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों को सचेत होने की जरूरत है, क्योंकि बार-बार हाथों में सेनेटाइजर लगाने से त्वचा काे नुकसान हो रहा है। सोमवार को ऐसा ही एक केस रिम्स में सामने आया, जिसमें विजय सिंह नाम के एक व्यक्ति की हथेली में सेनेटाइजर के कारण घाव हो गया है। दो महीने इलाज के बाद भी यह ठीक नहीं हुआ है। विजय रिम्स के ही कर्मचारी हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि दिन में कई बार हाथों को सेनेटाइज करने से रेशेज हाेने लगे। इसके बाद इसने घाव का रूप ले लिया। धीरे-धीरे यह इतना बड़ा हो गया कि दो महीने से रिम्स में इलाज चल रहा है। रिम्स स्किन डिपार्टमेंट के एचओडी डाॅ. प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि सेनेटाइजर से स्किन इंफेक्शन के हर माह 20-25 केस आ रहे हैं। इंफेक्शन से बचने के लिए सेनेटाइजर उपयोग के बाद बीच-बीच में माॅश्चराइजर क्रीम लगाते रहें। फिर भी समस्या हो तो तुरंत डॉक्टर से इलाज कराएं।

समझें... इसलिए हो रही परेशानी
1. सेनेटाइजर में ट्राइक्लोसान नामक केमिकल होता है, जिसे हाथ की स्किन सोख लेती है। ज्यादा इस्तेमाल से यह केमिकल त्वचा से होते हुए खून में मिल जाता है। इससे यह मांसपेशियों को नुकसान पहुंचाता है।

2. शरीर में अच्छे व बुरे दोनों तरह के बैक्टीरिया होते हैं। सेनेटाइजर के अधिक इस्तेमाल से बुरे के साथ अच्छे बैक्टीरिया भी नष्ट हो जाते हैं। स्वस्थ रहने के लिए शरीर में अच्छे बैक्टीरिया का होना जरूरी है।

