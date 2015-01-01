पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओवरटेक के चक्कर में टक्कर:रांची के बूंटी मोड़ में तेल टैंकर और बस में टक्कर, एक दर्जन यात्री घायल

रांची22 मिनट पहले
एक्सिडेंट के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त बस।
  • पुलिस और स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को रिम्स भेजा गया

रांची के बूटी मोड़ में सुबह-सुबह सड़क दुर्घटना में आधा दर्जन यात्री घायल हो गए हैं। घटना बस और तेल टैंकर के ओवरटेक के चक्कर में हुई हैं। पटना से आ रही बस ओवरटेक करने के दौरान बूटी मोड़ शिवाजी नगर गेट के सामने एक तेल टैंकर से टकरा गई। इसमें एक दर्जन से ज्यादा ज्यादा घायल हैं।

हादसे के बाद मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। वहां मौजूद लोगों ने बस में बैठे यात्रियों को बाहर निकाला और पुलिस की मदद से सभी को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। हालांकि घायलों को मामूली चोट आई है।

बस का अगला क्षतिग्रस्त

हादसे के तुरंत बाद मौके पर पीसीआर वैन की पुलिस, बीआईटी थाना, खेलगांव थाना और सदर थाने की पुलिस पहुंच गई थी। पुलिस की मौजूदगी में सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए रिम्स भेज दिया गया है। सदर थाना प्रभारी के मुताबिक किसी यात्री को गंभीर चोट नहीं आई है। दुर्घटना में बस पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई है।

