गंदगी खाने वाले जीवाणु छोड़े जाएंगे:रायपुर के तेलीबांधा की तर्ज पर बड़ा तालाब को साफ रखने बनेगा सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट

रांची41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नाला से तालाब में जा रहा गंदा पानी
  • गंदे पानी काे तालाब में आने से रोकने के लिए नालियां बनीं लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली

रायपुर के तेलीबांधा तालाब की तर्ज पर रांची के बड़ा तालाब (स्वामी विवेकानंद सरोवर) के गंदे पानी काे साफ किया जाएगा। जिस तरह बायाे-रीमेडिएशन टेक्नालॉजी से तेलीबांधा तालाब के गंदे पानी काे साफ किया जा रहा है और इसमें नाले से आने वाले पानी काे साफ करने के लिए सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट (एसटीपी) बनाया गया है।

उसी तकनीकी का इस्तेमाल रांची में हाेगा। बड़ा तालाब में गिरने वाले दाे बड़े नाले के गंदे पानी काे साफ करने के लिए 3 एमएलडी का एसटीपी बनेगा। तालाब के पानी काे साफ करने के लिए बायाे-रीमेडिएशन टेक्नालॉजी के तहत जीवाणु छाेड़े जाएंगे। ये जीवाणु तालाब में मौजूद गंदगी काे खाएंगे।

इस तरह बदली तेलीबांधा तालाब की तस्वीर

तेलीबांधा तालाब को साफ करने के लिए दो तरीके अपनाए गए हैं। पहला- तालाब के नजदीक बड़ा टैंक बनाया गया है। आसपास का गंदा पानी पहले इस टैंक में गिरता है और साफ किया जाता है। फिर इसे तालाब में भेज दिया जाता है। अर्थात गंदा पानी तालाब में नहीं जा रहा है। दूसरा- जैविक तरीकों का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। तालाब में गंदगी खाने वाले जीवाणु छोड़े गए हैं। राजहंस भी हैं, जिनका भोजन तालाब गंदा करने वाले जीव हैं।

5 वर्षों में चौथी बार निकाला आरएफपी, कागजों तक सिमटी सफाई

बड़ा तालाब के गंदे पानी काे साफ करने के लिए नगर निगम ने पिछले पांच वर्षों में चौथी बार रिक्वेस्ट फाॅर प्रपोजल (आरएफपी) निकाला है। पर कुछ अड़चनों की वजह से आज तक बड़ा तालाब की सफाई नहीं हुई। सेवा सदन हॉस्पिटल के सामने और अग्रसेन पथ के सामने से आ रहे गंदे पानी काे तालाब में आने से रोकने के लिए 1.50 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से नालियां बनाई गईं फिर भी अपर बाजार का गंदा पानी तालाब काे दूषित कर रहा है।

