झारखंड HC का आदेश:छठी JPSC मामले की सुनवाई पूरी होने तक सुरक्षित रखनी होगी सभी उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं

रांची19 मिनट पहले
जस्टिस एसके द्विवेदी की अदालत ने यह निर्देश दिया (फाइल)
  • अदालत ने JPSC के सभी सफल उम्मीदवारों का पता भी प्रार्थी को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है

झारखंड हाईकोर्ट ने छठी झारखंड पब्लिक सर्विस कमिशन (JPSC) मुख्य परीक्षा की सभी उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं सुरक्षित रखने का निर्देश दिया है। याचिकाएं तब तक सुरक्षित रखनी होंगी जब तक कि इस मामले की सुनवाई पूरी नहीं हो जाए।

बुधवार को छठी JPSC की मुख्य परीक्षा के अंतिम परिणाम को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए जस्टिस एसके द्विवेदी की अदालत ने यह निर्देश दिया। अदालत ने JPSC के सभी सफल उम्मीदवारों का पता भी प्रार्थी को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है, ताकि सभी सफल उम्मीदवारों को इस मामले में प्रतिवादी बनाया जा सके।

सभी सफल अभ्यर्थी प्रतिवादी बनाए गए
सुनवाई के दौरान प्रार्थी दिलीप कुमार सिंह की ओर से अदालत को बताया गया कि 24 सितंबर 2020 के आदेश के आलोक में मुख्य परीक्षा में सफल सभी 326 अभ्यर्थियों को सार्वजनिक नोटिस जारी किया गया था। इसमें 263 अभ्यर्थियों ने हाईकोर्ट में अपना वकालतनामा दाखिल कर दिया है। इसके बाद अदालत ने प्रार्थी को सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों को प्रतिवादी बनाते हुए संशोधित याचिका दाखिल करने का निर्देश दिया है।

18 जनवरी को होगी अगली सुनवाई
इसके लिए JPSC सभी सफल अभ्यर्थियों का पता प्रार्थी को उपलब्ध कराएगी। इसके बाद अदालत ने इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई के लिए 18 जनवरी की तिथि निर्धारित की है। गौरतलब है कि छठी JPSC परीक्षा को लेकर हाईकोर्ट में दिलीप कुमार सिंह सहित अन्य याचिकाएं दाखिल की गई है। इस याचिका में कहा गया है कि JPSC ने अंतिम परिणाम जारी करने में बहुत गड़बड़ी की है।

