पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

झाविमो विलय मामला:स्पीकर ने तीनों विधायकों को दिया नोटिस, स्पीकर ने बाबूलाल, प्रदीप और बंधु के विरुद्ध दर्ज किया दल-बदल का मामला

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 23 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे न्यायाधिकरण में होगी सुनवाई

भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता बाबूलाल मरांडी के अलावा विधायक बंधु तिर्की और प्रदीप यादव के मामले में स्पीकर के न्यायाधिकरण में दल-बदल के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पहली सुनवाई 23 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे होगी। स्पीकर रवींद्र नाथ महतो ने बाबूलाल, बंधु और प्रदीप यादव को नोटिस जारी किया है। इसमें कहा है कि वे स्वयं न्यायाधिकरण कक्ष में उपस्थित हों या अपने अधिकृत अधिवक्ता के जरिए पक्ष रखें।

स्पीकर ने तीनों को भाजपा और कांग्रेस में विलय को लेकर दिए आवेदन के बाद दल-बदल कानून के तहत सबूतों के साथ जवाब देने काे कहा है। पहले यह तीनों को 15 सितंबर तक देना था, लेकिन अतिरिक्त समय मांगे जाने के बाद समय-सीमा बढ़ाकर सात अक्टूबर की गई थी। छह अक्टूबर को प्रदीप और बंधु ने जवाब भेजा। वहीं 7 अक्टूबर को बाबूलाल ने जवाब भेजा था।

दोनों पक्षों ने स्पीकर को दिए जवाब में अपने निर्णय को बताया उचित
बंधु तिर्की व प्रदीप यादव का जवाब, 16 फरवरी 2020 की बैठक में कांग्रेस में विलय का निर्णय हुआ

बंधु तिर्की व प्रदीप यादव
बंधु तिर्की व प्रदीप यादव

बंधु तिर्की और प्रदीप यादव ने स्पीकर को दिए जवाब में कहा था कि झाविमो के विलय के लिए 16 फरवरी 2020 को बनहोरा में पार्टी की बैठक हुई थी। इसी बैठक में पार्टी का कांग्रेस में विलय करने का निर्णय लिया गया था। फिर प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को दो तिहाई विधायकों (बाबूलाल को छोड़ बंधु और प्रदीप) का बहुमत होने की बात कहते हुए नियमानुसार उन्हें कांग्रेस में विलय की मंजूरी देने का आग्रह किया था। 17 फरवरी को प्रदेश कांग्रेस ने उनकी पार्टी के विलय को मंजूरी देते हुए आदेश जारी कर दिया था। बंधु और प्रदीप ने स्पीकर को पत्र लिखकर यह अनुरोध किया था कि उन्हें विधानसभा में कांग्रेस के साथ बैठने के लिए सीट आवंटित की जाए।

बाबूलाल ने स्पीकर को बताया... विलय के पहले ही दोनों विधायकों को पार्टी से निकाला जा चुका था

बाबूलाल
बाबूलाल

बाबूलाल ने स्पीकर के नोटिस के जवाब में झाविमो प्रजातांत्रिक के भाजपा में विलय को उचित ठहराते हुए कहा था कि इसके लिए जो भी आवश्यक प्रक्रिया थी, वह अपनाई गई। विलय के लिए पार्टी की कार्यसमिति की बैठक बुलाई गई थी, जिसमें लगभग सभी लोग सहमत थे। विलय से पहले पार्टी के दो अन्य विधायकों को पार्टी से निष्कासित किया जा चुका था। विलय की सूचना स्पीकर के साथ ही भारत निर्वाचन आयोग को भी दी गई थी। आयोग ने भाजपा में झाविमो का विलय मान लिया था। उसके बाद उन्हें भाजपा के मतदाता के रूप में शामिल किया गया। भाजपा ने उन्हें विलय के बाद विधायक दल का नेता चुन लिया। इसकी जानकारी भी उन्हें अर्थात स्पीकर को दी गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें