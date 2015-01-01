पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौगात:मुख्यमंत्री से बात कर विधायक इरफान बोले- जामताड़ा में एयरपोर्ट जल्द बनेगा

रांची40 मिनट पहले
  • सीएम ने नागरिक उड्डयन के सलाहकार अजय श्रीवास्तव से बात कर प्रोजेक्ट को धरातल पर उतारने के लिए जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं

कांग्रेस नेता सह जामताड़ा विधायक डॉ.इरफान अंसारी ने मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन से वार्ता कर झारखंड के पहले निजी एयरलाइंस की दिशा में पहल की। विधायक ने कहा कि जामताड़ा में एयरपोर्ट के साथ-साथ ट्रेनिंग सेंटर खोलने का रास्ता साफ हो गया। मौके पर उनके साथ कॉमर्शियल पायलट वेद बरुआ भी उपस्थित थे। विधायक ने बताया कि अब जामताड़ा के लोगों को बोकारो, कोलकाता, पटना जमशेदपुर, रांची, राउरकेला, सिलीगुड़ी जाने के लिए लंबा सफर तय नहीं करना पड़ेगा। 2000 रुपए के टिकट पर लोग आसानी से आना-जाना कर पाएंगे। सीएम ने नागरिक उड्डयन के सलाहकार अजय श्रीवास्तव से बात कर प्रोजेक्ट को धरातल पर उतारने के लिए जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए हैं।

नवीन व रंधीर ने गलत परंपरा की शुरुआत की

वहीं, डॉ. इरफान ने पूर्व मंत्री रणधीर सिंह व विधायक नवीन जयसवाल द्वारा आवास खाली नहीं करने पर कहा कि दोनों ने गलत परंपरा की शुरुआत की है। जब जनता ने जनादेश हेमंत सोरेन सरकार को दिया तो उन्हें स्वेच्छा से आवास खाली कर देना चाहिए। लेकिन, दोनों ने कोर्ट जाकर सरकारी आदेश की अवेहलना की।

