जश्न-ईद मिलादुन्नबी आज:विशेष गाइडलाइन जारी, नहीं निकाला जाएगा जुलूस, नियाज-फातिहा और दरूद-सलाम के साथ अकीदतमंद मनाएंगे ईद मिलाद

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पैगंबर हजरत मो. सल्ल. की आमद की खुशी में मनता है जश्न

मुस्लिम बहुल क्षेत्रों में गुरुवार की शाम होते ही रंग-बिरंगी रोशनियों से झिलमिला उठी। मस्जिदें और दरगाहें भी जगमग रहीं। बात ईद मिलादुन्नबी की पूर्व संध्या की है। दिन भर अकीदतमंद बाजारों से इस्लामी झंडे, बैज और नियाज-फातिहा के लिए जरूरी खाद्य सामग्री, ड्राई फ्रूट, अगरबत्ती-लुबान और इत्र-सुरमा आदि खरीदने में व्यस्त रहे। गौरतलब है कि 12 रबी अव्वल को समूची दुनिया में पैगंबर हजरत मो. सल्ल. की आमद की खुशी में जश्न ईद मिलादुन्नबी मनाया जाता है।

रांची में सुन्नी बरेलवी सेंट्रल कमेटी की अगुवाई में जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मद निकाला जाता रहा है। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के सबब इस बार कमेटी ने जुलूस के स्थगित करने का सर्वसम्मत निर्णय लिया है। महात्मा गांधी मार्ग पर मुख्य जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा। अपने-अपने इलाके में अकीदतमंद नियाज-फातिहा और दरूद-सलाम के साथ ईद मिलादुन्नबी मनाएंगे।

सेंट्रल कमेटी की गाइडलाइन

इधर, संरक्षक मौलाना सैयद शाह अलकमा शिबली, मौलाना कुतुबुद्दीन रिजवी, मौलाना डॉ. ताजुद्दीन, मो. सईद, अध्यक्ष मौलाना जसीमुद्दीन खान अंबर, महासचिव अकील उर रहमान, मौलाना मुफ्ती फैजुल्ला मिस्बाही, हजरत मौलाना निजामुद्दीन मिस्बाही, कारी अयूब रिजवी आदि ने सुन्नी बरेलवी सेंट्रल कमेटी की ओर से गाइड लाइन जारी की है।

क्या है गाइडलाइन...

  • घरों, मोहल्लों और मस्जिदों को रोशन करें, सलातो-सलाम पढ़ें। हर हाल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन अवश्य करें।
  • अपने स्थानों पर जगह-जगह झंडे, बैनर, पोस्टर व गेट लगाएं।
  • घर में सीरत उन नबी की महफिल सजाएं। नात शरीफ, दरूद व जिक्र मुस्तफा करें।
  • सफाई का खास ख्याल रखें।
  • असहाय और जरूरतमंदों की मदद करें। लंगर लगाएं।
  • इमाम, मोअज्जिन और उलमा को तोहफा दें, गिला-शिकवा हो तो उसे माफ कर दें।
  • जरूरतमंद छात्र-छात्राओं की मदद करें, मरीजों के इलाज में मदद करें। उनकी सेवा करें।
  • हो सके तो मजबूर कर्जदार को माफ कर दें, पौधरोपण करें।
  • दोस्तों और रिश्तेदारों को इस्लामी किताब तोहफा में दें।

कई जगह जलसे

एदारा-ए-शरिया के संरक्षक मो. सईद के आवास पर मो. तौहीद की ओर से मिलाद की महफिल सजी। कई मस्जिदों में जलसे हुए। उलमा-ए-कराम ने तकरीरों में लोगों से भाईचारे के साथ जिंदगी गुजारने का आह्वान किया। शुक्रवार को डोरंडा, हिंदपीढ़ी, आजादबस्ती, कांटाटोली में जलसे होंगे।

