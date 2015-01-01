पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रेम में फंसाकर युवक का किया मर्डर:सौतेले भाई ने ही संपत्ति के लिए कराई थी भाई की हत्या

रांची5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में मामले की जानकारी देते एसएसपी
  • रांची एसएसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार झा ने सोमवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर मामले का खुलासा किया

रांची पुलिस ने दो नवंबर को हुई मुकेश कुमार की हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझा ली है। कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के मुकेश की हत्या उसी के सौतेले भाई संजय कुमार ने संपत्ति पर कब्जा करने के लिए कराई थी। रांची एसएसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार झा ने सोमवार को प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर मामले का खुलासा किया है। मामले में चार आरोपी को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

झूठे प्रेम की रची साजिश
मर्डर में संजय का नाम सामने नहीं आए इसके लिए मुकेश को पहले प्रेम के झांसे में फंसाया गया। संतोष ने अपनी कथित पत्नी प्रतिमा को मुकेश को उसके फोटो लैब में लगातार भेजना शुरू कर दिया। उन दोनों के बीच झूठा प्यार पनपा और प्यार परवान चढ़ने लगा। योजना के मुताबिक प्रतिमा ने एक नवंबर की शाम मुकेश को पिठोरिया थाना क्षेत्र में बुलाई। वहां बड़ी ही बेरहमी से चाकू से वार कर मुकेश की हत्या कर दी। शव पिठोरिया थाना क्षेत्र के करम घाट के जंगल में फेक दिया गया था।

विशेष टीम का किया गया था गठन
घटना की जांच के लिए एक विशेष टीम का गठन किया गया था। इसमें डीएसपी-1 निरज कुमार, सदर पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर असीत कुमार मोदी, पिठौरिया थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार यादव, अखिलेश कुमार, नीरज कुमार, विनय कुमार समेत 11 पुलिस के जवानों को लगाया गया था।

तीन मोटरसाइकिल जब्त
पुलिस ने घटना को अंजाम देने में इस्तेमाल किए गए तीन मोटरसाइकिल, पांच मोबाइल, दो चाकू , तीन सिम कार्ड और 2500 रुपए बरामद किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअर्नब गोस्वामी को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत नहीं; उनकी सुरक्षा पर गवर्नर ने गृह मंत्री से बात की - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें