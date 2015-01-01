पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Strict Attitude Of The Central Government, Instructions Every Institution And Student Should Do Physical Verification, Then They Will Give Scholarship Amount

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला:केंद्र सरकार के कड़े तेवर, निर्देश- हर संस्थान और छात्र का करें भौतिक सत्यापन, तब देंगे छात्रवृत्ति राशि

रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कल्याण विभाग ने सभी उपायुक्तों से 31 दिसंबर तक मांगी जांच रिपोर्ट

(विनय चतुर्वेदी) झारखंड में डीबीटी अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले को देखते हुए केंद्र ने राज्य सरकार को स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि प्री और पोस्ट मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति राशि अब मुकम्मल जांच के बाद ही दी जाएगी। अपने आदेश में केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कार्य मंत्रालय ने कल्याण विभाग को कहा है कि वैसे सभी संस्थान, जहां अल्पसंख्यक छात्र पढ़ते हैं, उनके और हर लाभुक छात्र-छात्रा के भौतिक सत्यापन (फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन) के बाद छात्रवृत्ति दी जाएगी।

इस आदेश के बाद विभागीय सचिव अमिताभ कौशल ने राज्य के सभी डीसी को पत्र भेज दिया है। इसमें कहा है कि लाभुक संस्थाओं, उनके दस्तावेजों और आवेदकों का फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन जरूरी है, ताकि दोबारा छात्रवृत्ति घोटाला को अंजाम न दिया जा सके। साथ ही 31 दिसंबर तक जांच रिपोर्ट भी मांगी है। गौरतलब है कि वर्ष 2019-20 में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों को दी गई राशि में फर्जीवाड़ा हुआ था।

भौतिक स्थिति दस्तावेज के अनुरूप नहीं तो रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द

  • संस्थान की भौतिक स्थिति उनके दस्तावेज के अनुरूप है या नहीं।
  • संस्थान में कितने छात्र पढ़ते हैं और आवेदक वहां का छात्र है या नहीं।
  • छात्र ने हॉस्टल के लिए आवेदन दिया है या नहीं। संस्थान के पास हॉस्टल का इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर है या नहीं।
  • फर्जी संस्थाओं के सभी छात्रों को फर्जी माना जाएगा।
  • अर्हता न रखने वालों ने छात्रवृत्ति ली है तो उससे वसूली होगी।
  • जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल पर छात्रवृत्ति के आवेदक काे वेरिफाई करेंगे।
  • जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी के वेरिफिकेशन के बाद उनसे वरीय अधिकारी जांच करेंगे।
  • संस्थान की भौतिक स्थिति दस्तावेज के अनुरूप नहीं है तो लॉग-इन और पासवर्ड तो रद्द होगा ही, रजिस्ट्रेशन भी रद्द होगा।
  • यदि संस्थान के पास हॉस्टल नहीं है और आवेदक ने हॉस्टल के लिए छात्रवृत्ति लाभ केे लिए आवेदन दिया है तो अस्वीकृत होगा।

प्री मैट्रिक छात्रों को 1 हजार से 10700 रु. तक मिलते हैं

पांचवीं कक्षा तक के छात्रों को सालाना एक हजार रुपए, छठी से 10वीं तक के बच्चे को 5700 रुपए देने का नियम है। पर, छात्रावास में रह कर पढ़ने वाले ऐसे बच्चों को 10,700 रुपए देने का नियम है। 10वीं के छात्रों को दी जानी वाली छात्रवृत्ति में ही व्यापक गड़बड़ियां हुई हैं।

इन छात्रों के लिए वर्ष 2019-20 में केंद्र ने झारखंड को 61 करोड़ रुपए दिए थे। केंद्र सरकार के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार अल्पसंख्यक परिवार के यह बच्चे ऐसे परिवार से होने चाहिए, जिनकी सालाना आमदनी एक लाख से कम हो तथा जिन्होंने पिछली कक्षा में कम 50 प्रतिशत नंबर आए हों।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें