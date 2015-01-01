पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:बालू घाटों-पत्थर के अवैध खनन पर रोक के लिए कड़े कदम उठाए संबंधित विभाग- सीएम

रांची25 मिनट पहले
  • माइंस क्षेत्रों में चलने वाले ट्रक एक परमिट का बार-बार उपयोग नहीं कर सकें

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने राज्य में अवैध खनन की रोकथाम के लिए कड़े कदम उठाने का निर्देश संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को दिया। कहा, खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग सभी बालू घाटों और पहाड़-चट्टानों के अवैध पत्थर खनन पर प्रभावी रूप से अंकुश लगाए। इसके लिए खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग, परिवहन विभाग और वन पर्यावरण एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग आपसी में समन्वय स्थापित कर अवैध खनन के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित करें। मुख्यमंत्री मंगलवार को झारखंड मंत्रालय में खान एवं भूतत्व विभाग की समीक्षा कर रहे थे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि माइंस क्षेत्रों में चलने वाले ट्रकों के पेपर, चालान और परमिट की जांच अवश्य करें। वैसे ट्रक भू-संपदा की चोरी कर पकड़े जाते हैं, उन ट्रकों को थाने पर सड़ाएं नहीं, बल्कि पेनाल्टी (दंड) लगाएं। ऐसेे मामलों में जितने ट्रक पकड़े गए हैं, उसका निष्पादन आगामी मार्च तक करें। माइंस क्षेत्रों में चलने वाले ट्रक एक परमिट का बार-बार उपयोग नहीं कर सकें।

अवैध खनन का डाटा बने... सीएम ने कहा माइंस क्षेत्रों में मिनरल चेकपोस्ट की संख्या बढ़ाएं
राज्य में कितनी जगहों पर अवैध पत्थर खनन किया जा रहा है, इसका डाटा बनाएं। साथ ही माइनिंग सर्विलांस सर्विस सिस्टम डेवलप करें। नई माइंस मिनरल पॉलिसी में एसटी, एससी एवं महिला समूहों को प्राथमिकता व वैध खनन से होनेवाले राजस्व को बढ़ाने का निर्देश भी दिया।

