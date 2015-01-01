पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षिका और छात्रा का आरोप:JDM कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल मिसबिहेव करते हैं, प्रिंसिपल को हटाने के लिए विद्यार्थियों ने किया हंगामा

रांची7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कॉलेज के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते विद्यार्थी।
  • स्टूडेंट्स ने कहा- प्राचार्य मनमानी करते हैं, क्लास बंद होने के बाद भी पूरी फीस मांगते हैं

कांके रोड स्थित JD मेमोरियल कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों ने बुधवार को कॉलेज के मेन गेट पर जमकर हंगामा किया। विद्यार्थी स्कूल के प्राचार्य को हटाओ, सुजित खलखो मुर्दाबाद और कॉलेज प्रबंधन हाय-हाय के नारे लगा रहे थे। इसमें उन्हें स्कूल की शिक्षिकाओं का भी साथ मिला। ये कॉलेज के प्रिंसिपल सुजित खलखो को हटाने की मांग कर रहे थे। छात्राओं का आरोप था कि ये प्राचार्य उनके साथ मिसबिहेव करते हैं। बुरा बर्ताव करते हैं। इस संबंध में प्राचार्य से भी बात करने की कोशिश की गई लेकिन उनसे बात नहीं हो पाई।

नहीं जारी किया जा रहा था रिजल्ट
कॉलेज की छात्रा करुणा कुमारी ने बताया कि कॉलेज के प्राचार्य उनके साथ मिसबिहेव करते हैं। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई तो साल भर कुछ हुई नहीं। ऑनलाइन परीक्षा भी हुई है तो इसका रिजल्ट नहीं आया है । इसके बाद भी कॉलेज प्रबंधन की तरफ से साल भर की फीस मांगी जा रही है।

टॉर्चर करते हैं प्रिंसिपल
कॉलेज की शिक्षिका ने बताया कि वे यहां 2012 से काम कर रही हैं। कहीं किसी प्रकार की कोई शिकायत नहीं थी। उन्होंने बताया कि जबसे सुजित खलखो प्रिंसिपल बने हैं, टॉर्चर करना शुरू कर दिया। अलग-अलग तरीके से परेशान करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अब उनकी ज्यादती बर्दाश्त से बाहर हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि शिकायत करने पर उल्टा कहा जाता है कि काम नहीं करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जबकि उनसे इंटर और B.A के बच्चों को पढ़वाने के साथ ऑफिशियल काम भी कराया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें