कंपनी ने कहा:सब्सिडी नहीं मिली, कई महीने इंतजार किया, अंतत: बंद करनी पड़ी

रांची44 मिनट पहले
  • ‘मोमेंटम झारखंड’ के तहत स्थापित गारमेंट्स फैक्ट्री कॉटन ब्लॉसम शटडाउन

पू्र्ववर्ती सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना ‘मोमेंटम झारखंड’ के तहत रांची में स्थापित गारमेंट्स फैक्ट्री कॉटन ब्लॉसम शटडाउन हो गई है। कंपनी की फैक्ट्री टाटीसिलवे में थी, जिसे बीते अक्टूबर में बंद कर दिया गया है। कंपनी के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि सरकार की नीतियों के कारण उसे एक भी ऑर्डर हासिल नहीं हो पाया।

बताते चलें कि इससे पहले एक और गारमेंट्स फैक्ट्री ओरिएंट क्राफ्ट्स ने भी खेलगांव और ओरमांझी में स्थापित फैक्ट्रियों को बंद कर दिया। दोनों कंपनियों के चलने पर राज्य के पांच हजार लोगों को रोजगार मिलता। मोमैंटम झारखंड से राज्य में टेक्सटाइल से जुड़ी पांच ब्रांडेड कंपनियों की यूनिट्स शुरू हुई थी।

विदेश के ब्रांडेड कपड़े बनाने वाली हैं ये कंपनियां

कंपनी के स्टेट हेड इंद्रजीत सिंह ने मीडियाकर्मियों को बताया कि सिंतबर में फैक्ट्री बनने के बाद राज्य में सरकार बदली। यहां उद्योग लगाने का प्रमुख कारण सरकार से मिलने वाली सब्सिडी है। लेकिन सब्सिडी को लेकर कोई स्पष्ट नीति नहीं बन पाई। जबकि उद्योगों के लिए सब्सिडी के तीन करोड़ रुपये विभाग में पड़े हैं।

अगर कंपनी को सब्सिडी मिलती, तो काम शुरू हो जाता। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ और अब कंपनी वापस लौट गई। इस बीच कंपनी को सिर्फ जमीन का किराया दो साल में ढाई करोड़ देना पड़ा और कंपनी ने फैक्ट्री लगाने में तीन करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए।

