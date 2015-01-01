पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफलता की कहानी:मजदूरी करने से भी नहीं किया परहेज, आज बॉलीवुड तक बजा इनकी कायाबी का डंका

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजय कुमार सिंह कहते हैं संघर्ष, कड़ी मेहनत, ईमानदारी, माता-पिता का आशीर्वाद, आत्मविश्वास और सबको साथ लेकर चलने से ही सफलता मिलती है। (फाइल)
  • अजय सिंह की सिंह इंफ्राटेल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड प्रत्येक वर्ष देश भर में औसतन 15,000 किलोमीटर केबल और फाइबर बिछाने का कार्य करती है
  • अजय ने मुंबई में पोस्ट प्रडक्शन स्टूडियो REAL TOUCH STUDIO PVT लिमिटेड की नींव रखी जो कि अंधेरी वेस्ट के पॉश इलाके में है

राजधानी रांची आने के बाद पहले पत्रकारिता फिर एक कामयाब कॉन्ट्रेक्टर के रूप में खुद को स्थापित करना। सफर यही थमा नहीं और बॉलीवुड तक जा पहुंचे। फिल्म निर्माण के क्षेत्र में कदम रखा और किशोरगंज, फैमिली ऑफ ठाकुरगंज जैसी फिल्मों को प्रोड्यूस किया। हम बात कर रहे हैं अजय कुमार सिंह की। संघर्ष और कड़ी मेहनत से अजय आज युवा व्यवसायी और फिल्म प्रोडयूसर के रूप में जगह बना ली है। अजय कुमार सिंह कहते हैं संघर्ष, कड़ी मेहनत, ईमानदारी, माता-पिता का आशीर्वाद, आत्मविश्वास और सबको साथ लेकर चलने से ही सफलता मिलती है।

अपनी सफलता का श्रेय अपने माता-पिता, परिवार और सहयोगियों को देते हैं
अजय सिंह की सफलता ‘कोई भी काम छोटा नहीं होता’ और ‘प्रतिभा किसी की मोहताज नहीं होती’ जैसे कथन को चरितार्थ कर देती है। बिहार के एक छोटे से गांव से निकलकर रांची में अपनी पहचान बनाना और फिर मायानगरी मुंबई जैसे महानगर में अपनी कामयाबी का डंका बजाना इनकी सफलता की कहानी बयां कर देती है। दिखावे से दूर अजय सिंह अपनी सफलता का श्रेय अपने माता-पिता, परिवार और सहयोगियों को देते हैं।

घर में अनुशासन का माहौल
अजय कुमार सिंह का जन्म बिहार के आरा जिला स्थित विश्व प्रसिद्ध मां बखोरापुरवाली काली मंदिर के निकट स्थित बखोरापुर गांव में हुआ था। इनकी प्रारंभिक शिक्षा बखोरापुर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में हुई। बिराहिमपुर उच्च विद्यालय से इन्होंने मैट्रिक की परीक्षा पास की। महाराजा कॉलेज आरा (मगध यूनिवर्सिटी) से 1994 में ग्रेजुएशन की डिग्री हासिल की। इनके पिता रामाधार सिंह पुलिस विभाग में कार्यरत थे। इनका लालन-पालन तथा इनकी शिक्षा-दीक्षा इनकी मां देव कुमारी सिंह की देखरेख में हुई। इनकी माता एक कुशल गृहिणी थीं और जीवन में शिक्षा के महत्व को भली-भांति समझती थीं। यही कारण है कि संयुक्त परिवार और ग्रामीण परिवेश होने के बाद भी इन्होंने अपने बच्चों को उच्च शिक्षा के लिए प्रेरित किया। पिता के पुलिस विभाग में कार्यरत रहने के कारण घर में अनुशासन का माहौल था।

1995 में रांची को बनाया अपनी कर्मभूमि,पत्रकारिता से भी जुड़े
पुलिस विभाग में कार्यरत उनके पिता रामाधार सिंह का ट्रांसफर 1995 में झारखंड राजभवन में हो गया। आगे की पढ़ाई तथा अपने भविष्य के सपने को संजोए अजय कुमार अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ रांची आ गए। तब तक ग्रेजुएशन की पढ़ाई वे मगध यूनिवर्सिटी से कर ही चुके थे। आगे की पढ़ाई और अपना करियर बनाने के लिए उन्होंने रांची यूनिवर्सिटी के पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विभाग से पत्रकारिता की डिग्री हासिल की। पत्रकारिता का कोर्स पूरा करने के बाद उन्होंने रांची में ही उस समय के एक बड़े समाचार पत्र में पत्रकारिता की नौकरी भी की। तब इस पेशे में वेतन और अन्य सुविधाएं बहुत ही कम थीं। अजय सिंह की इच्छा थी कि पिता के रिटायरमेंट के बाद पूरे परिवार की जिम्मेदारी वो अकेले अपने कंधे पर उठा सकें। किंतु उन्होंने महसूस किया कि इस पेशे में रहकर यह जिम्मेदारी पूरी नहीं की जा सकती। ऐसे में इन्होंने पत्रकारिता छोड़ खुद का व्यवसाय खड़ा करने का निर्णय लिया।

आत्मनिर्भरता को बनाया अपना मूलमंत्र
अजय सिंह ने पत्रकारिता छोड़कर व्यवसाय खड़ा करने का निर्णय तो कर लिया, किंतु किसी भी व्यवसाय को खड़ा करने के लिए बड़ी पूंजी की आवश्यकता होती है। अजय सिंह का सपना एक बड़ा व्यवसाय को खड़ा करना था, लेकिन इसके लिए वह किसी से भी सहायता मांगने को तैयार नहीं थे। यहां तक कि वे अपने पिता के नाम का भी सहारा लेना नहीं चाहते थे। ऐसे में इन्होंने मजदूरी तक करने से परहेज नहीं किया। कई दिनों की मेहनत के बाद इन्होंने इतनी रकम इकट्ठा की ताकि एक काॅन्ट्रैक्टर के रूप में अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकें। एक कॉन्ट्रैक्टर के रूप में अपने करियर की नई शुरुआत की। इनका पहला काम उसी राजभवन का था जहां कभी उनके पिता काम करते थे। आज भी उस घटना को याद करते हुए अजय सिंह भावुक हो जाते हैं, कहते हैं कि उस 40,000 रु के काम के लिए तत्कालिक कई बड़े-बड़े कॉन्ट्रैक्टर लगे हुए थे। उस समय तक टेंडर भरने की भी पूरी जानकारी नहीं थी। किंतु खुद को साबित करने की एक जिद थी। किसी तरीके से टेंडर भरा और काम को किसी भी कीमत पर हासिल करने के लिए काफी कम रेट कोट किया। काम इन्हें ही मिला। काम शुरू होने के 6 दिन के अंदर ही इन्हें अपना पहला पेमेंट प्राप्त हुआ। अजय सिंह के लिए आज भी क्वालिटी के साथ समय पर काम पूरा करना और अपने कमिंटमेंट को पूरा करना पहली प्राथमिकता है, इसका सारा श्रेय वे अपनी मां को देते हैं।
सिंह इंफ्राटेल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड की नींव रखी और बिहार-झारखंड के साथ-साथ मुंबई, जयपुर, अहमदाबाद जैसे शहरों में अपने कार्यक्षेत्र का विस्तार किया।

50 करोड़ के अति महात्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट को समय पर किया पूरा
अजय ने सिंह इंफ्राटेल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड नामक कंपनी की नींव रखी। काफी कम समय में यह कंपनी फाइबर ऑप्टिकल बिछाने के मामले में एक अग्रणी कंपनी बन कर उभरी। उन्होंने एयरटेल, आईडिया, वोडाफोन, बीएसएनएल जैसी टेलीकॉम कंपनियों तथा पावरग्रिड के लिए पूरे बिहार-झारखंड में अंडरग्राउंड फाइबर ऑप्टिकल बिछाने का कार्य किया। इनके काम से प्रभावित होकर कंपनियां इन्हें बिहार-झारखंड के बाहर भी वर्क ऑर्डर देने लगीं। 2012 में इन्होंने पहली बार बिहार-झारखंड से बाहर निकलकर महाराष्ट्र में कदम रखा। उन्हें मुंबई महानगर में गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम मिला। मुंबई के अति व्यस्त इलाके ठाणे में गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाना आसान नहीं था। 50 करोड़ के इस अति महात्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट को इन्होंने समय सीमा के भीतर बखूबी पूरा कर दिखाया। इसके बाद 2016 में दोबारा महानगर गैस लिमिटेड ने इन्हें अपना वर्क ऑर्डर दिया।

रांची में भी प्लांट लगाने की प्लानिंग
जयपुर स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के साथ-साथ इन्होंने टेलीकॉम क्षेत्र में क्रांतिकारी बदलाव लाने वाली जियो कंपनी के लिए अंडरग्राउंड फाइबर ऑप्टिकल बिछाने का कार्य गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में भी किया। वर्तमान समय में सिंह इंफ्राटेल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड प्रत्येक वर्ष देश भर में औसतन 15,000 किलोमीटर केबल और फाइबर बिछाने का कार्य करती है। इन्होंने भोजपुर के आरा में ESCORT ट्रैक्टर की एजेंसी भी लिया है अपने पिता के नाम से RDS AGRI Pvt. Ltd. स्थापित किया, साथ में एग्रीकल्चर इक्विपमेंट भी बनाने का प्लांट का निर्माण हो रहा है। इसमें खेती के उपकरण बनाए जाएंगे। रांची में भी प्लांट लगाने की प्लानिंग चल रही है, जिसमें इलेक्ट्रिक स्विच, बल्ब, तार और साथ में सभी इलेक्ट्रिक से जुड़े सामान का निर्माण किया जाएगा, जिससे हमारे राज्य के लोगों को बाहर नहीं जाना पड़े।

10,000 युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के लिए बी.वी.एस. क्लब की स्थापना
युवाओं को खेल एवं रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के लिए बीवीएस क्लब की स्थापना की गई है। क्लब इसी वर्ष छठ के मौके पर सुचारू रूप से अपना कार्य करना प्रारंभ कर देगी। अजय कुमार सिंह कहते हैं बिहार में मेरा गांव बखोरापुर आरा जिला के बड़हरा विधानसभा के अंर्तगत आता है। मातृभूमि के प्रति मेरी भी कुछ जिम्मेदारी है। अपनी उसी जिम्मेदारी के निर्वहन के लिए बीवीएस क्लब की स्थापना की गई है। क्लब का उद्देश्य वहां के युवाओं को खेल एवं रोजगार के अवसर उपलब्ध कराना है। साथ ही क्लब को 5 एंबुलेस भी दूंगा जो यहां के स्थानीय लोगों को सेवा में हमेशा तैयार रहेगी। हमारा लक्ष्य वहां के कम से कम 10,000 स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराना है।

वर्तमान समय में 15000 से अधिक लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध करा रहा है सिंह इंफ्राटेल
अजय कुमार सिंह कहते हैं वर्तमान समय में सिंह इंफ्राटेल से 15,000 से भी अधिक लोगों को रोजगार उपलब्ध करा रहा है। 900 से अधिक लोग जहां सिंह इंफ्राटेल के परमानेंट स्टाफ है, वहीं लगभग 15,000 इससे प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से जुड़े हैं। यह सारे लोग हमारे लिए एक परिवार हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर भारत से प्रेरित होकर अजय कुमार सिंह ने 20000 युवाओं को रोजगार प्रदान करने का लक्ष्य रखा है और उस दिशा में प्रयास जारी है।

फिल्म फैमिली ऑफ ठाकुरगंज से फिल्म निर्माता के रूप में बजाया अपना डंका
एक फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर के रूप में अजय सिंह मायानगरी मुबई में अपनी पहचान बनाने में कामयाब रहे हैं। इन्होंने मुंबई जैसे महानगर में पोस्ट प्रॉडक्शन स्टूडियो REAL TOUCH STUDIO PVT लिमिटेड की नींव रखी जो कि अंधेरी वेस्ट के पॉश इलाके में है। जहां बॉलीवुड की बड़ी बजट के फिल्मों का काम होता है, उन कामों को पूरा करने के लिए उनके पास अनुभवी, मेहनती और ईमानदार लोगों की टीम है। उनके निर्देशों पर तय समय सीमा के भीतर काम को पूर्ण करते हैं। वर्तमान समय में अजय सिंह काम के सिलसिले में देश-दुनिया में घूमते रहते हैं। इसी क्रम में उनकी मुलाकात बॉलीवुड कलाकारों के साथ हुई और झारखंड में फिल्म निर्माण को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए फिल्म निर्माण के क्षेत्र में कदम रखा। उन्होंने लवली वर्ल्ड एंटरटेनमेंट की नींव रखी और फिल्मों को प्रोड्यूस करना शुरू किया। हाल ही में दर्शकों के साथ-साथ समीक्षकों द्वारा भी सराही गई फिल्म इलाका किशोरगंज का निर्माण भी इन्हीं के बैनर तले हुआ था। उनके द्वारा प्रोड्यूस की गई आने वाली फिल्म है - गुब्बारा, हैप्पी ऐनिवर्सरी, आयुष्मति गीता (मैट्रिक पास)। अजय सिंह कहते हैं फिल्म निर्माण के क्षेत्र में आने का उद्देश्य यहां के कलाकारों, पटकथा लेखकों तथा फिल्म निर्माण से जुड़ी प्रतिभाओं को एक मंच प्रदान करना है ताकि वे देश दुनिया में झारखंड बिहार का नाम रौशन कर सकें।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान जरूरतमंदों की मदद में रहे सक्रिय
जमीन से जुड़े रहने वाले अजय सिंह समाज सेवा में भी बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेते हैं। गरीब कन्याओं की शादी में मदद, जरूरतमंदों के बीच अनाज, गर्म कपड़ों का वितरण, उनका इलाज कराना विभिन्न माध्यम से वे समय–समय पर करते रहते हैं। 10,000 से अधिक लोगों को अजय सिंह अब तक सहायता पहुंचा चुके हैं। कोरोना महामारी से बचने के लिए लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के दौरान उन्होंने 5,000 परिवारों को राशन मुहैया करवाया। इसके साथ ही इन्होंने लगातार ढाई महीने तक विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में कैंप कर 2000 लोगों को भोजन करवाया। इसके अतिरिक्त हजारों जरूरतमंद परिवारों को उनकी आवश्यकता के अनुसार मदद पहुंचाने का कार्य किया।

परिवार है सबसे बड़ी ताकत
अजय कुमार सिंह अपनी सफलता का पूरा श्रेय अपने परिवार को देते हैं। उनका कहना है कि यदि आपके साथ अापका परिवार खड़ा है तो आप किसी भी परेशानी का सामना कर सकते हैं। परिवार ही मेरी सबसे बड़ी ताकत और सबसे बड़ी पूंजी है। मेरे माता-पिता ने जो संस्कार मुझे दिए हैं, मेरी कोशिश है कि मैं वहीं संस्कार अपने बच्चों को दे सकूं। व्यक्ति का परिवार उसका छोटा संसार होता है। हम अपने जीवन में जो कुछ भी प्राप्त कर पाते हैं, वह परिवार के सहयोग और समर्थन स्वरूप ही प्राप्त कर पाते हैं। वर्तमान समय में मैं सभी अभिभावकों से अपील करता हूं कि अपनी भागती दौड़ती जिंदगी से समय निकालकर अपने बच्चों, पत्नी और माता-पिता को दें। परिवार के अभाव में हमारा कोई अस्तित्व नहीं है अतः हमें परिवार के महत्व को समझना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस 4.5 लाख से भी कम रह गए, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की तेज रफ्तार ने चिंता बढ़ाई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें