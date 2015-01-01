पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आराेप:हजारीबाग मेडिकल काॅलेज में टेंडर घाेटाले का शक, प्रिंसिपल-अधीक्षक काे शाेकाॅज, आउटसाेर्सिंग एजेंसी के चयन में माॅडल टेंडर डाॅक्यूमेंट बदलने का आराेप

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • बिना सरकार की अनुमति लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के माॅडल टेंडर डाॅक्यूमेंट में संशाेधन कर दिया
  • दाेनाें काे शाेकाॅज, तीन दिन के भीतर मांगा जवाब

शेख भिखारी मेडिकल काॅलेज हजारीबाग में टेंडर घाेटाले का शक गहराने लगा है। प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. प्राे. एसके सिंह और अधीक्षक डाॅ. संजय कुमार सिन्हा पर आराेप है कि उन्हाेंने मैनपावर के लिए आउटसाेर्सिंग एजेंसी के चयन में मनमानी की। बिना सरकार की अनुमति लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग के माॅडल टेंडर डाॅक्यूमेंट में संशाेधन कर दिया। अब स्वास्थ्य सचिव डाॅ. नितिन कुलकर्णी ने इसे मनमानी बताते हुए प्रिंसिपल और अधीक्षक काे शाेकाॅज किया है। दाेनाें काे 3 दिन के भीतर जवाब देने काे कहा है।
नियम बदल टेंडर फाइनल कर दिया, गुजरात की दो एजेंसियों को लायक घोषित किया

स्वास्थ्य सचिव की ओर से जारी आदेश में कहा गया है कि मेडिकल कॉलेज में आउटसोर्सिंग से नर्सिंग, पारामेडिकल और अन्य तकनीकी स्टाफ, सेनिटेशन-हाउस कीपिंग की सेवा लेने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मॉडल टेंडर डॉक्यूमेंट बनाया गया है। इसकी कॉपी कॉलेज प्रबंधन को दी गई। प्रिंसिपल और अधीक्षक ने मॉडल टेंडर डॉक्यूमेंट के अधिकांश नियमों को बदलकर टेंडर फाइनल कर दिया गया। यह दोनों अधिकारियों की मनमानी का परिचायक है।

उधर, टेंडर प्रक्रिया में भाग लेने वाली एजेंसियों ने भी धांधली का आरोप लगाया है। करीब 2.25 करोड़ के ऑनलाइन टेंडर में राज्य की नौ एजेंसियों सहित कुल 11 एजेंसियों ने भाग लिया था। निविदा टेंडर खुलने की तिथि 6 अक्टूबर थी, लेकिन टेंडर 31 अक्टूबर को खाेला गया। राज्य की सभी नौ एजेंसियों को नाकाबिल बताकर राज्य से बाहर गुजरात की दो एजेंसियों को ही लायक घोषित किया गया। इसे लेकर राज्य की एजेंसियों ने विरोध जताया था।

